Global Water Dispenser Market - A lucrative Industry to Invest in, More than 5 Million Units Sales Expected by 2028, Adoption of Eco-Friendly POU Systems to Increase Tremendously - Arizton

24 Jan, 2023, 19:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the water dispenser market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028. The boom in the construction of shopping malls across the US, China, and the GCC nations is expected to fuel the adoption of water dispensers in the upcoming years. North America dominates the market share, with a revenue of 30.50% in 2022. Demand has been more prominent in states such as Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other states.
The demand for the online distribution and countertop dispensers is expected to be high. Europe, home to numerous countries with high-quality tap water, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31%, with considerable competition from the bottled water segment in Germany, the UK, and Italy, where the tourist population is high. The underpenetrated markets in Latin America and, the Middle East & Africa have enormous opportunities for market vendors.
Water Dispenser Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 1.46 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 900.16 Million
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
8.5 %
|
Market Size by Shipments (2028)
|
5 Million Units
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Type, Operations, Technology, Applications, Distribution, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE
|
Key Prominent Players
|
Culligan, Primo Water Corporation, Canaletas, Celli Group, Avalon Water Coolers, Blue Star, Voltas, Atlantis, Clover, Midea Group, Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances, Aqua Clara, Alpine Coolers, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment, Bibo, Glug Glug Glug, Arctic Coolers, AquAid, BRITA, Alfred Karcher, Mistral, Vista France, Sure International, Mt. Fuji Springs, Aimex Australia, Royal Sovereign, Sprudel, CWAY Group, Aquazania, SEONE, GHP Group, and Elkay Manufacturing Company
|
Page Number
|
404
|
Market Dynamics
|
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3675
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Water Dispenser Market
- Investment in advanced filtration technologies can enable vendors to gain a competitive edge in the market, especially in the case of efficient reverse osmosis and UV technologies.
- The demand for bottleless or POU water dispensers is rising owing to their environmental and economic advantages over bottled dispensers.
- Corporate offices implement green policies in their day-to-day operations, where installing a POU system can be an ideal option to avoid plastic water jugs.
High Adoption of Eco-friendly POU Systems
Bottleless or POU water dispensers are gaining traction owing to their environmental and economic advantages over bottled dispensers. Bottled dispensers can only hold a finite amount of water, whereas bottleless systems are capable of seamless operations as they are connected to the main water supply. It also avoids the need to carry and store heavy water jugs for replacement. A company with 50 employees spends $4,200 annually on average for a 5-gallon water dispenser service, while it only costs $700 for a bottleless water dispenser.
Corporate offices are implementing green policies in their day-to-day operations, where installing a POU system can be an ideal option to avoid plastic water jugs. The average production of plastic jugs, bottling, and bottling water delivery services can account for 140 million kilowatts of electricity, burn 6 million gallons of fuel, and dump 70 million pounds of plastic into the environment. Thus, in the future, POU systems are expected to consume the share of bottled dispensers. Therefore, the adoption of the POU system will account for more than 37% share of the global water dispenser market by 2028.
Why Should You Buy this Report?
- To enhance the credibility of your strategies
- Refine your business plan & growth
- Analysis of competitor's performance
Key Vendors
- Culligan
- Primo Water Corporation
- Canaletas
- Celli Group
- Avalon Water Coolers
- Blue Star
- Voltas
- Atlantis
- Clover
- Midea Group
- Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances
- Aqua Clara
- Alpine Coolers
- Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment
- Bibo
- Glug Glug Glug
- Arctic Coolers
- AquAid
- BRITA
- Alfred Karcher
- Mistral
- Vista France
- Sure International
- Mt. Fuji Springs
- Aimex Australia
- Royal Sovereign
- Sprudel
- CWAY Group
- Aquazania
- SEONE
- GHP Group
- Elkay Manufacturing Company
- Market Segmentation
Bottled Type
- Top-Loading
- Bottom-Loading
Point-of-Use Type
Operations
- Free Standing
- Countertop
- Under-the-Sink
- Wall-Mounted
Filter-Free Technology
Filtered Technology
- Filters & Cartridges
- RO
Commercial End-User
- Corporate Spaces
- QSR, Hotels & Restaurants
- Retail Stores
- Educational Institutions
- Healthcare
- Public & Municipality
- Recreational Centers
- Others
Residential End-User
Distribution
- Online
- Offline
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Related Reports
Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global water filters market is projected to cross $13 billion by 2027. The demand for safe drinking water in countries like Colombia, Peru, and Paraguay is expected to be a major driver for the water filtration systems in the residential sector. The market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 44.86% during the forecast period, with growth potential in APAC, Latin American, and the Middle East & African region markets, which poses huge growth opportunities due to under-penetration.
Ultrapure Water Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The ultrapure water market is expected to reach USD 11.21 billion in 2026. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate digitalization, which could be expected to impact the microelectronics industry positively. The 5G mobile network launch is expected to stimulate the demand for semiconductor components. Also, the adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, blockchain, and augmented intelligence are enhanced. This will increase the demand for ultra-pure water in the industry.
Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global home water filtration market size is to reach revenues of USD 7.13 billion by 2026. The market for home water filters is expected to grow 1.63 times during the forecast period. Smart filters, DIY installation, cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, legal regulations, and awareness are expected to determine the level of adoption in the next five years. The incorporation of smart features in the purification filters is attracting a more significant number of customers. Many projects, subjects, activities, and lab works are articulated toward new and innovative filtration techniques.
Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global air purifier market is forecasted to reach USD 19.33 billion by 2026. Blue Star, Philips, Whirlpool, Dyson, Daikin, and Midea Group are the top industry players in the global market. Wearable air filters, smart materials such as photocatalytic materials, technology based on renewable energy, and others have contributed significantly to advancing air filter market technology.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATION
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1.1 MARKET TRENDS
6.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
6.1.3 MARKET ENABLERS
6.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES
6.1.5 SEGMENT REVIEW
6.1.6 COMPANIES & STRATEGIES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INNOVATION & FEATURE ENHANCEMENTS
9.2 PREFERENCE FOR ECO-FRIENDLY POU SYSTEMS
9.3 EMERGENCE OF CO-WORKING SPACES
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 DEMAND FOR CLEAN & FILTERED WATER
10.2 HIGH ADOPTION IN COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS
10.3 MARKETING & COMPETITIVE M&A STRATEGIES
10.4 INTEGRATION OF FILTERED TECHNOLOGY IN WATER DISPENSERS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATORY STANDARDS
11.2 LOW RESIDENTIAL PENETRATION & HIGH MAINTENANCE COSTS
11.3 HIGH-QUALITY TAP WATER IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (VALUE & VOLUME)
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
13.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.1 TYPE: BOTTLED
14 BOTTLED
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.4 TOP-LOADING
14.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.5 BOTTOM-LOADING
14.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
15 POU
15.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
15.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16 OPERATION
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
16.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4 FREE-STANDING
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.5 COUNTERTOP
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.6 UNDER-THE-SINK
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.7 WALL-MOUNTED
16.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
16.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
17 TECHNOLOGY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
17.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
17.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.1 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
18 FILTER-FREE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
18.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19 FILTERED
19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
19.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.4 FILTERS & CARTRIDGES
19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.5 RO
19.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
19.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
20 APPLICATION
20.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
20.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
20.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.3.1 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
21 COMMERCIAL
21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
21.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.4 CORPORATE SPACES
21.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.5 QSR, HOTELS & RESTAURANTS
21.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.6 RETAIL STORES
21.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.7 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
21.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.8 HEALTHCARE
21.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.9 PUBLIC & MUNICIPALITY
21.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.9.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.10 RECREATIONAL CENTERS
21.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.10.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.11 OTHERS
21.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
21.11.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
22 RESIDENTIAL
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.1.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
22.1.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
23 DISTRIBUTION
23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
23.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
23.3 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.4 OFFLINE
23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
23.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
23.5 ONLINE
23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
23.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
24 GEOGRAPHY
24.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (REVENUE)
24.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE (UNIT SHIPMENT)
24.3 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
25 NORTH AMERICA
25.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
25.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.3 TYPE
25.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.3.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
25.4 OPERATION
25.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.5 TECHNOLOGY
25.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.5.2 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
25.6 APPLICATION
25.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.6.2 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
25.7 DISTRIBUTION
25.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.8 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
25.9 KEY COUNTRIES (UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.9.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
25.9.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26 EUROPE
26.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
26.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.3 TYPE
26.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.3.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
26.4 OPERATION
26.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.5 TECHNOLOGY
26.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.5.2 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
26.6 APPLICATION
26.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.6.2 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
26.7 DISTRIBUTION
26.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.8 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
26.9 KEY COUNTRIES (UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.9.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.9.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.9.3 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.9.4 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
26.9.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27 APAC
27.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
27.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.3 TYPE
27.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.3.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
27.4 OPERATION
27.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.5 TECHNOLOGY
27.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.5.2 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
27.6 APPLICATION
27.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.6.2 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
27.7 DISTRIBUTION
27.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.8 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
27.9 KEY COUNTRIES (UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.9.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.9.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.9.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.9.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
27.9.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28 LATIN AMERICA
28.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
28.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.3 TYPE
28.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.3.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
28.4 OPERATION
28.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.5 TECHNOLOGY
28.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.5.2 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
28.6 APPLICATION
28.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.6.2 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
28.7 DISTRIBUTION
28.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.8 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
28.9 KEY COUNTRIES (UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.9.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
28.9.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
29.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
29.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.3 TYPE
29.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.3.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
29.4 OPERATION
29.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.5 TECHNOLOGY
29.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.5.2 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
29.6 APPLICATION
29.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.6.2 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
29.7 DISTRIBUTION
29.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.8 KEY COUNTRIES (REVENUE)
29.9 KEY COUNTRIES (UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.9.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.9.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
29.9.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
30 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
30.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
31 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
31.1 CANALETAS
31.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
31.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
31.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
31.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
31.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
31.2 CELLI GROUP
31.3 CULLIGAN
31.4 PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
32 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
32.1 AIMEX AUSTRALIA
32.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
32.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
32.2 ALFRED KARCHER
32.3 ALPINE COOLERS
32.4 AQUA CLARA
32.5 AQUAID
32.6 AQUAZANIA
32.7 ARCTIC COOLERS
32.8 ATLANTIS
32.9 AVALON WATER COOLERS
32.10 BIBO
32.11 BLUE STAR
32.12 BRITA
32.13 CLOVER
32.14 CWAY GROUP
32.15 ELKAY MANUFACTURING COMPANY
32.16 GHP GROUP
32.17 GLUG GLUG GLUG
32.18 MIDEA
32.19 MISTRAL
32.20 MT. FUJI SPRINGS
32.21 NINGBO JEWIN ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES
32.22 NINGBO LAMO DRINKING WATER EQUIPMENT
32.23 ROYAL SOVEREIGN
32.24 SEONE
32.25 SPRUDEL
32.26 SURE INTERNATIONAL
32.27 VISTA FRANCE
32.28 VOLTAS
33 REPORT SUMMARY
33.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
33.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
34 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
34.1 TYPE (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.1.1 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.2 OPERATION (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.3 TECHNOLOGY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.3.1 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.4 APPLICATION (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.4.1 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.5 DISTRIBUTION (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.6 GEOGRAPHY (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.7 NORTH AMERICA (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.7.1 TYPE
34.7.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.7.3 OPERATION
34.7.4 TECHNOLOGY
34.7.5 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.7.6 APPLICATION
34.7.7 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.7.8 DISTRIBUTION
34.8 EUROPE (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.8.1 TYPE
34.8.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.8.3 OPERATION
34.8.4 TECHNOLOGY
34.8.5 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.8.6 APPLICATION
34.8.7 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.8.8 DISTRIBUTION
34.9 APAC (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.9.1 TYPE
34.9.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.9.3 OPERATION
34.9.4 TECHNOLOGY
34.9.5 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.9.6 APPLICATION
34.9.7 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.9.8 DISTRIBUTION
34.10 LATIN AMERICA (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.10.1 TYPE
34.10.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.10.3 OPERATION
34.10.4 TECHNOLOGY
34.10.5 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.10.6 APPLICATION
34.10.7 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.10.8 DISTRIBUTION
34.11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA (REVENUE & UNIT SHIPMENT)
34.11.1 TYPE
34.11.2 TYPE: BOTTLED
34.11.3 OPERATION
34.11.4 TECHNOLOGY
34.11.5 TECHNOLOGY: FILTERED
34.11.6 APPLICATION
34.11.7 APPLICATION: COMMERCIAL
34.11.8 DISTRIBUTION
35 APPENDIX
35.1 ABBREVIATIONS
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988953/Water_Dispenser_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article