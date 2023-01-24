Global Water Dispenser Market - A lucrative Industry to Invest in, More than 5 Million Units Sales Expected by 2028, Adoption of Eco-Friendly POU Systems to Increase Tremendously - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the water dispenser market will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028. The boom in the construction of shopping malls across the US, China, and the GCC nations is expected to fuel the adoption of water dispensers in the upcoming years. North America dominates the market share, with a revenue of 30.50% in 2022. Demand has been more prominent in states such as Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other states.

Water Dispenser Market



The demand for the online distribution and countertop dispensers is expected to be high. Europe, home to numerous countries with high-quality tap water, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31%, with considerable competition from the bottled water segment in Germany, the UK, and Italy, where the tourist population is high. The underpenetrated markets in Latin America and, the Middle East & Africa have enormous opportunities for market vendors.

Water Dispenser Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.46 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 900.16 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 8.5 % Market Size by Shipments (2028) 5 Million Units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Segmentation Analysis Type, Operations, Technology, Applications, Distribution, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE Key Prominent Players Culligan, Primo Water Corporation, Canaletas, Celli Group, Avalon Water Coolers, Blue Star, Voltas, Atlantis, Clover, Midea Group, Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances, Aqua Clara, Alpine Coolers, Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment, Bibo, Glug Glug Glug, Arctic Coolers, AquAid, BRITA, Alfred Karcher, Mistral, Vista France, Sure International, Mt. Fuji Springs, Aimex Australia, Royal Sovereign, Sprudel, CWAY Group, Aquazania, SEONE, GHP Group, and Elkay Manufacturing Company Page Number 404 Market Dynamics Demand for Clean & Filtered Water

High Adoption in Commercial Establishments

Marketing & Competitive M&A Strategies

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Water Dispenser Market

Investment in advanced filtration technologies can enable vendors to gain a competitive edge in the market, especially in the case of efficient reverse osmosis and UV technologies.

The demand for bottleless or POU water dispensers is rising owing to their environmental and economic advantages over bottled dispensers.

Corporate offices implement green policies in their day-to-day operations, where installing a POU system can be an ideal option to avoid plastic water jugs.

High Adoption of Eco-friendly POU Systems

Bottleless or POU water dispensers are gaining traction owing to their environmental and economic advantages over bottled dispensers. Bottled dispensers can only hold a finite amount of water, whereas bottleless systems are capable of seamless operations as they are connected to the main water supply. It also avoids the need to carry and store heavy water jugs for replacement. A company with 50 employees spends $4,200 annually on average for a 5-gallon water dispenser service, while it only costs $700 for a bottleless water dispenser.

Corporate offices are implementing green policies in their day-to-day operations, where installing a POU system can be an ideal option to avoid plastic water jugs. The average production of plastic jugs, bottling, and bottling water delivery services can account for 140 million kilowatts of electricity, burn 6 million gallons of fuel, and dump 70 million pounds of plastic into the environment. Thus, in the future, POU systems are expected to consume the share of bottled dispensers. Therefore, the adoption of the POU system will account for more than 37% share of the global water dispenser market by 2028.

Key Vendors

Culligan

Primo Water Corporation

Canaletas

Celli Group

Avalon Water Coolers

Blue Star

Voltas

Atlantis

Clover

Midea Group

Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances

Aqua Clara

Alpine Coolers

Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment

Bibo

Glug Glug Glug

Arctic Coolers

AquAid

BRITA

Alfred Karcher

Mistral

Vista France

Sure International

Mt. Fuji Springs

Aimex Australia

Royal Sovereign

Sprudel

CWAY Group

Aquazania

SEONE

GHP Group

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Market Segmentation

Bottled Type

Top-Loading

Bottom-Loading

Point-of-Use Type

Operations

Free Standing

Countertop

Under-the-Sink

Wall-Mounted

Filter-Free Technology

Filtered Technology

Filters & Cartridges

RO

Commercial End-User

Corporate Spaces

QSR, Hotels & Restaurants

Retail Stores

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

Public & Municipality

Recreational Centers

Others

Residential End-User

Distribution

Online

Offline

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



Italy



France



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

