Global Voice Group Welcomes High Court Judgment Affirming Validity of Agreement with Lesotho Communications Authority

MASERU, Lesotho, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG), a leading international provider of regulatory and revenue assurance solutions for governments and regulators, welcomes the recent judgment of the High Court of Lesotho, which has affirmed the validity of the Master Service Agreement (MSA) signed on 10 December 2020 between GVG and the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA).

Under the terms of the seven-year Agreement, GVG was mandated to provide Compliance Monitoring and Revenue Assurance Tools (C-MART) to support the LCA in strengthening oversight of the communications sector. Although the Agreement allows for international arbitration to resolve disputes, when proceedings were initiated before the High Court of Lesotho in September 2022, GVG chose not to challenge the Court's jurisdiction. Instead, the company fully submitted to the Court's authority, demonstrating the utmost respect for Lesotho's sovereignty and justice system. On 3 September 2025, the High Court ruled unequivocally that:

The appointment of GVG as the preferred bidder was in full compliance with Lesotho's procurement laws, and setting it aside would undermine the country's reputation in international commerce. The principle of freedom of contract must be respected, and as such, the MSA remains valid and binding.

GVG views this outcome as a validation of the confidence it placed in the independence and fairness of the Lesotho judicial system. The ruling is not only a victory for the company but also a strong affirmation to international investors that Lesotho is a rules-based country where contractual obligations are respected and where the courts provide a reliable forum for justice.

"This judgment reinforces the credibility of Lesotho as a destination for foreign direct investment," said James Claude, Chief Executive Officer of GVG. "By upholding the validity of the Agreement and the freedom of contract, the High Court has sent a powerful message that Lesotho honours its commitments and provides a predictable and fair environment for international partnerships."

GVG remains committed to working constructively with the LCA to advance the objectives of the Agreement in the best interests of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

About Global Voice Group

Global Voice Group (GVG) is a multinational provider of ICT and RegTech solutions for governments and regulatory authorities. Established in 1998, GVG has supported regulators and policymakers in more than 50 countries worldwide with tools that promote compliance, transparency, and revenue assurance in the digital economy.