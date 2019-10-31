Global Virtual Reality Market Size is Growing With a CAGR of 34.5% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2025
Virtual Reality Market Overview:
"Global Virtual Reality Market Size is growing with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecasted period 2019 to 2025".
Virtual reality (VR) is an interactive computer-generated experience in a simulated environment that mainly incorporates auditory and visual feedback, but also other types of sensory feedback such as haptic. This virtual setting may be similar to the real world, or it may be incredible, providing an experience of normal physical reality that is not possible.
VR is beginning to penetrate the automotive industry. In addition to incorporating voice support, vehicles are now equipped with several advanced features to provide enhanced driver safety.
Due to the ability of virtual reality to enhance the world via head-mounted displays, the technology can be a useful training aid for medical applications, where VR is used to train doctors to perform procedures such as surgery. VR can also be used for patient monitoring.
This study presents the virtual reality market's sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025
FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET
- Increasing applications and adoptions in various verticals such as healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace among others
- Increasing investments from various tech giants.
REGION WISE MARKET TRENDS
- North America is expected to hold the largest size of the virtual reality market,
- Market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea in the APAC region are witnessing a huge demand for head-mounted displays for the gaming application.
2018 was considered as the base year in this study and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period for estimating Virtual Reality's market size.
This report studies Virtual Reality's global market size, focusing particularly on key regions such as the United States, the European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).
For top companies in the United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
FEATURED COMPANY
- Oculus VR
- Sony
- Samsung Electronics
- HTC
- EON Reality
- Microsoft
- Vuzix
- Cyberglove Systems
- Sensics
- Leap Motion
- Sixense Entertainment
- Others
MARKET SEGMENT BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Non-Immersive Technology
- Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technologies
MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION
- Consumer
- Commercial
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical
- Industrial
- Others
KEY REGIONS SPLIT IN THIS REPORT:
- United States
- China
- European Union
- Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
THE STUDY OBJECTIVES ARE:
- To analyze and research the Virtual Reality status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Virtual Reality manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Reality are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
