Global Village invites entrepreneurs to bring their business to its world for Season 28

DUBAI, UAE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following another record-breaking season with 9 million visitors, Global Village is inviting traders, small business owners and entrepreneurs to bring their business to its world by registering their interest in Season 28 opportunities through the online business portal: https://bit.ly/3IwBT8f

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception in 1997, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. Opening seasonally for six months, Global Village will begin welcoming guests for season 28 in October 2023.

Throughout the years, partners have experienced remarkable returns on investment, with several of them consistently participating for consecutive seasons spanning over a decade. Global Village's commitment to supporting its partners in every way possible has cemented it as a dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the region.

Partnership opportunities are available across several categories including country pavilions, street food kiosks, restaurants, food carts, retail shops and coffee shops. These partnerships offer unmissable opportunities to invest at Global Village given the high returns on investments in a short period of time for both local and international entrepreneurs.

Dubai witnessed an exceptional upswing of 55.8% in passenger traffic during the first quarter of 2023, according to Dubai Airports. The influx was reflected as a record-breaker whereby 9 million guests visited Global Village's season 27 which ran for only 188 days. With a projected arrival of 77.8 million passengers over the course of this year, Global Village provides an ideal opportunity for businesses looking to expand their footprint, attain long-term success and achieve a return on investment.

Global Village provides comprehensive support to its partners including assistance with staff visas, customs procedures for imported products, storage facilities, registration support, and access to electronic payment terminals for sub-lessees. By partnering with Global Village, businesses gain access to a wealth of expertise and support that can help them achieve their goals and thrive in the highly competitive global marketplace.

Those interested in participating in any category can sign up through : https://business.globalvillage.ae/en/expression-of-interest-for-investment?utm_source=PRL_UK&utm_medium=PR_newswire&utm_campaign=B2B_S28&utm_id=B2B_UK&utm_content=B2B_PRL_UK

