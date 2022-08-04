Global Variable Rate Technology Market to Reach $6.09 Billion by 2027 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.28% between 2022 and 2027

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Variable Rate Technology Market – A Global and Regional Analysis .

According to this study, the global variable rate technology market size (in revenue) was $2.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.09 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for variable rate technology:

Rapid adoption of precision agricultural technologies

Need for automation of workforce in agriculture

Need for input optimization in agriculture

The detailed study is a compilation of 153 market data tables and 29 figures spread through 236 pages.

Check out the detailed Table of Content here à https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1341&type=toc

Existing Competitive Landscape

The extensive market study has included some prominent names established in this market. These companies are further classified into different types.

Company Type 1: Public Companies

AGCO Corporation

Climate LLC

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Farmers Edge Inc

Hexagon Agriculture

Kubota Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Valmont Industries

Yara International

Company Type 2: Private Companies

Ag Leader Technology

Crop Quest Inc

DJI

Company Type 3: Start-Up Companies

CropX Inc.

DataFarming Pty Ltd

Hummingbird Technologies Ltd.

OneSoil

Sentera

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests that the employment of agriculture workers is expected to grow only 2% between 2020-2030, which is slower than the average employment growth for all other occupations. Growing labor scarcity in the agriculture industry is one of the major drivers expected to accelerate the demand for variable rate technology in the forecast period. The variable rate technology helps to automate the application of chemicals, fertilizers, irrigation water, and other farm inputs at different rates across the agricultural field without any manual intervention".

Make an inquiry before buying à https://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Recent Developments in the Global Variable Rate Technology Market

In August 2021 , AGCO Corporation launched Massey Ferguson VE series planters that offer solutions for all growers from conventional to no-till operations requiring the most cutting-edge technology like variable rate, high-speed planting, and individual row control.

In November 2021, CNH Industrial N.V. acquired Raven Industries Inc. The acquisition was a significant step forward in CNH Industrial N.V.'s digital transformation and building on long-standing cooperation.

In August 2020, Lindsay Corporation launched FieldNET with a water trend that provides growers with important crop water usage insights. It can incorporate satellite imagery, customize irrigation parameters, and receives continuously updated variable-rate irrigation prescriptions.

