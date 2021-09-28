Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Predicted to Garner a Significant Revenue of $26,897.3 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [280 Pages] By Research Dive

The extensive use of variable frequency drives to balance the use of energy is expected to boost the growth of the global variable frequency market by 2028. Asia-Pacific market set to dominate the market in the analysis period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published report by Research Dive states that the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is anticipated to garner revenue of $26,897.3 million by 2028 rising from $18,190.1 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021-2028.

Download Sample Report of Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

Market Dynamics

Electronic devices such as motors, fans and pumps extract a large amount of energy which need to be regulated for energy efficiency purposes. Variable frequency devices assist in reducing the amount of power that devices use. The market is thus anticipated to witness growth in the analysis period.

Several industries use variable frequency devices for a myriad of functions such as controlling the momentum of the electronic equipment and also to assist in sustainable filtration of water. One of the major drawbacks of the VFD devices is their high cost of as well as the soaring cost of implementation. These factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in the estimated time period.

Most of the industries today use advanced forms of technology which include the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) which support the improvement and functioning of frequency drives. They were also majorly used during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic where technicians could remotely access the equipment. These instances provided the global variable frequency market with an opportunity of growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

The severity of the pandemic was felt across a multitude of industries as many of them switched to working remotely or shutting down operations temporarily. The variable frequency drive market noticed a considerable drop in growth in the market, but several initiatives were put in place to handle the situation. For instance, ABB, a renowned organization in the automation domain launched the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations a strategy to provide digital solutions for the benefit of the metal based industry. By using these methods, the industry was gradually able to pick up pace which in turn added to the recovery of the market.

Get Access to Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Variable Frequency Drive Market

Key Segments of the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market

The report is also categorized into a series of sub-segments namely, application, type, end user, power range, and region.

By application, the conveyors sub-segment is expected to garner revenue of $5,626.5 million by 2028 . Various countries around the world have been witnessing the tremendous rise of the e-commerce sector . It is one of the prominent industries that use conveyor systems for transportation of products from one area of the ware to another. They are an essential to the e-commerce countries to ensure smooth and timely supply of products. These factors are predicted to further propel the growth of the sub-segment in the analysis period.

. . It is one of the prominent industries that use conveyor systems for transportation of products from one area of the ware to another. They are an essential to the e-commerce countries to ensure smooth and timely supply of products. These factors are predicted to further propel the growth of the sub-segment in the analysis period. By type, the servo drive sub-segment in the variable frequency drive market is predicted to generate revenue of $11,490.6 million by 2028 . These devices are primarily used to improve the accuracy and speed to other electronic equipment such as central processing units (CPU) and robotics.

. These devices are primarily used to to other electronic equipment such as central processing units (CPU) and robotics. By end user, the infrastructure sub-segment is set to garner revenue of $7,519.2 million by 2028 . The VFD devices are also prominently used in several infrastructural projects such as construction of dams, railways and more. These elements are predicted to propel the growth of the sub-segment in the forecast period.

. The VFD devices are also prominently used in several infrastructural projects such as construction of dams, railways and more. These elements are predicted to propel the growth of the sub-segment in the forecast period. By power range, the low range sub-segment predicted to be the most lucrative displaying a revenue collection of $8,437.4 million by 2028 . Low range drives are predominantly used sugarcane, oil and gas, water and sewage owing to the enhanced control process along with lowered energy consumption.

. Low range drives are predominantly used sugarcane, oil and gas, water and sewage owing to the enhanced control process along with lowered energy consumption. By region, the Asia-Pacific variable frequency drive market is anticipated to garner a significant revenue of $10,304.4 million by 2028. Variable frequency devices are largely found to be used in construction and oil and gas sectors of the region.

Competitive intelligence on Organic Dinnerware Market players in the Asia Pacific region - Get Special Discount of 20% available on a *first-come-first-served basis

Top 10 Key Players of the Variable Frequency Drive Market

The report also provides a list of key market players of the global variable frequency drive market namely –

Eaton Corporation plc. Danfoss Rockwell Automation, Inc. Amtech ABB Schneider Electric Siemens General Electric Honeywell International, Inc.

Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

In July 2020, Servo Products Co, a renowned brand in the domain of machine tools, developed a VFD along with VFD Plus kits. These devices help shift the mechanically controlled mills into electrically controlled ones.

These players are currently focusing on R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a leading position in the market.

More about Variable Frequency Drive Market:

Related Trending Topics:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive