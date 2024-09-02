Global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market By Equipment Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Opportunity & Forecasts 2024-31 | Pheonix Research

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The Global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% between 2024 and 2031, from an estimated USD 12.9 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 19.9 billion by 2031. Our study report provides a comprehensive understanding of the factors driving and restraining the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market, as well as their impact on demand throughout the forecast period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis of the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market.

Target Niche Markets: Companies often specialize in specific types of equipment or semiconductor applications to cater to niche markets. For example, some players focus on legacy equipment for older technologies, while others concentrate on high-precision tools for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, catering to different segments of this growing market.

Geographic Focus: Firms may target particular geographic regions where demand for used equipment is significant. For example, Asia-Pacific, including countries like China and South Korea, is the largest market for used semiconductor equipment, accounting for over 50% of global sales. Capitalizing on local market needs and regulatory environments in these regions can be highly beneficial.

Refurbishment Services: Offering high-quality refurbishment services is a critical strategy. In 2023, the refurbishment market for semiconductor equipment was valued at $3.2 billion. Refurbishing used equipment to meet or exceed original performance standards can significantly increase its resale value and appeal.

Certification and Warranty: Establishing credibility requires offering warranties and certifications for reconditioned equipment. About 70% of consumers say warranties play a significant role in their selections. Ensuring compliance with industry standards helps maintain credibility and customer confidence.

Component Upgrades: Some companies focus on upgrading key components of used equipment to extend operational life and improve performance. This includes installing newer software or replacing outdated hardware. For instance, upgrading components can enhance the equipment's efficiency by up to 25%, making it more competitive in the market.

Innovation Integration: Incorporating the latest technological advancements into older equipment is essential. This integration can boost the equipment's capabilities, with innovations potentially increasing performance metrics by up to 30%, making older equipment more viable in modern applications.

Collaboration with OEMs: Partnering with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or other equipment suppliers can broaden the range of products available and enhance credibility. Approximately 40% of companies in the used semiconductor equipment market engage in partnerships with OEMs to strengthen their market position.

Joint Ventures: Forming joint ventures within the semiconductor ecosystem can be advantageous. These collaborations help pool resources, share market insights, and expand market reach. Joint ventures account for about 15% of strategic growth activities in the sector.

Efficient Sourcing: Establishing a robust network for sourcing used equipment from various regions can help in obtaining high-quality products at competitive prices. Effective sourcing strategies contribute to a 10% reduction in procurement costs and increase supply chain efficiency.

Logistics Optimization: Implementing efficient logistics and supply chain strategies is crucial for timely delivery and minimizing operational disruptions. Optimized logistics can reduce delivery times by up to 20% and decrease operational costs by 15%.

Report Scope

The Global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, Key factors such as trade regulations, government spending, and R&D advancements are meticulously examined to provide an accurate depiction of market trends. The study delves into various aspects such as value chain optimization, recent developments, strategic growth opportunities, and technological innovations. The scope of the study includes market sizing and forecast for segmentation by equipment type, application, end-user, and geography.

Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Key Market Dynamics

Cost Efficiency: Used semiconductor equipment offers substantial cost savings compared to new machines, allowing businesses to acquire more or higher-quality equipment within their budget. By avoiding the steep initial depreciation of new equipment, companies secure better investment value. This cost efficiency helps reduce capital expenditure and improve return on investment. Smaller firms or those with limited budgets can access advanced technology affordably, enhancing their market competitiveness.

Used semiconductor equipment offers substantial cost savings compared to new machines, allowing businesses to acquire more or higher-quality equipment within their budget. By avoiding the steep initial depreciation of new equipment, companies secure better investment value. This cost efficiency helps reduce capital expenditure and improve return on investment. Smaller firms or those with limited budgets can access advanced technology affordably, enhancing their market competitiveness. Technological Advancements: As 5G adoption increases, particularly with the surge in 5G-enabled smartphones, there is a heightened demand for advanced semiconductor components, necessitating more sophisticated manufacturing processes. This evolution is leading to improvements in used semiconductor equipment, which now incorporates enhanced capabilities to handle the complexities of 5G technology. Additionally, advancements in used equipment are helping to extend the lifecycle and efficiency of older machinery, making it more viable for producing next-generation semiconductors.

As 5G adoption increases, particularly with the surge in 5G-enabled smartphones, there is a heightened demand for advanced semiconductor components, necessitating more sophisticated manufacturing processes. This evolution is leading to improvements in used semiconductor equipment, which now incorporates enhanced capabilities to handle the complexities of 5G technology. Additionally, advancements in used equipment are helping to extend the lifecycle and efficiency of older machinery, making it more viable for producing next-generation semiconductors. Market Demand for Semiconductor Products: The increasing demand for consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial applications drives the need for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. As industries like IoT grapple with security and privacy concerns, there is a rising demand for integrated security solutions within semiconductor chips. This shift towards adding value through enhanced functionalities and addressing specific industry needs is shaping the growth of the semiconductor market. Manufacturers who innovate to meet these demands are better positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial applications drives the need for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. As industries like IoT grapple with security and privacy concerns, there is a rising demand for integrated security solutions within semiconductor chips. This shift towards adding value through enhanced functionalities and addressing specific industry needs is shaping the growth of the semiconductor market. Manufacturers who innovate to meet these demands are better positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: Semiconductor manufacturing has long been associated with resource-intensive processes, high energy consumption, and the generation of hazardous waste. As global demand for electronics increases, the industry is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Companies are actively adopting sustainable practices, focusing on energy efficiency throughout the manufacturing cycle to minimize their environmental impact. Purchasing used equipment supports environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste and the need for new resources. Refurbishing and reusing equipment aligns with circular economy principles, helping companies meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.

Semiconductor manufacturing has long been associated with resource-intensive processes, high energy consumption, and the generation of hazardous waste. As global demand for electronics increases, the industry is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. Companies are actively adopting sustainable practices, focusing on energy efficiency throughout the manufacturing cycle to minimize their environmental impact. Purchasing used equipment supports environmental sustainability by reducing electronic waste and the need for new resources. Refurbishing and reusing equipment aligns with circular economy principles, helping companies meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals. Globalization and Market Expansion: The $1 trillion investment in semiconductor factories from 2023 to 2030 reflects significant globalization and market expansion, with major new facilities being built in countries like South Korea , Germany , and the United States . The surge in semiconductor manufacturing is fueling a global expansion in the demand for used semiconductor equipment. As new facilities and production lines become operational, there is increasing interest in refurbished and pre-owned equipment. This trend highlights the growing value of used equipment in a dynamic semiconductor supply chain, offering cost-effective solutions for both emerging and established industry players worldwide.

The investment in semiconductor factories from 2023 to 2030 reflects significant globalization and market expansion, with major new facilities being built in countries like , , and . The surge in semiconductor manufacturing is fueling a global expansion in the demand for used semiconductor equipment. As new facilities and production lines become operational, there is increasing interest in refurbished and pre-owned equipment. This trend highlights the growing value of used equipment in a dynamic semiconductor supply chain, offering cost-effective solutions for both emerging and established industry players worldwide. Technological Obsolescence: Frequent advancements in semiconductor technology led to quicker obsolescence of equipment, increasing the availability of used machinery as newer models are introduced. Demand for equipment compatible with legacy systems and older technologies drives the market for used equipment.

The Wafer Fabrication Equipment Segment Led the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market in 2023

Based on equipment type, the global used semiconductor equipment market is segmented into Wafer Fabrication Equipment, Test and Inspection Equipment, Assembly and Packaging Equipment, and Metrology Equipment. The Wafer Fabrication Equipment segment led the global used semiconductor equipment market in 2023. The active secondary market for wafer fabrication equipment, driven by both technological shifts and economic factors, supports the segment's dominance. Many companies trade in used wafer fabrication equipment to take advantage of favorable pricing and extended equipment lifecycles.

Critical Role in Semiconductor Manufacturing: wafer fabrication is one of the critical stages of the semiconductor manufacturing processes; these include photolithography, etching, and deposition. This central position results in always high demand for the equipment used in the fabrication of wafers which has boosted the market of used equipment is consistently high, driving its dominance in the used equipment market.

wafer fabrication is one of the critical stages of the semiconductor manufacturing processes; these include photolithography, etching, and deposition. This central position results in always high demand for the equipment used in the fabrication of wafers which has boosted the market of used equipment is consistently high, driving its dominance in the used equipment market. High Cost of New Equipment: New wafer fabrication equipment is among the most expensive in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The significant cost associated with purchasing new equipment makes used options an attractive alternative for many companies looking to manage their capital expenses.

New wafer fabrication equipment is among the most expensive in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The significant cost associated with purchasing new equipment makes used options an attractive alternative for many companies looking to manage their capital expenses. Frequent Upgrades: The semiconductor industry experiences rapid technological advancements, leading to frequent updates and innovations in wafer fabrication equipment. This segment is driven by the fact that with time newer models are developed hence making older equipment's to be available in the used market.

The semiconductor industry experiences rapid technological advancements, leading to frequent updates and innovations in wafer fabrication equipment. This segment is driven by the fact that with time newer models are developed hence making older equipment's to be available in the used market. High Utilization Rates: Semiconductor devices in the form of wafers are used widely in several consumer electronics car components, and industrial parts. This large application scope makes certain that there will always be a constant market for both new as well as second-hand wafer fabrication machinery.

Semiconductor devices in the form of wafers are used widely in several consumer electronics car components, and industrial parts. This large application scope makes certain that there will always be a constant market for both new as well as second-hand wafer fabrication machinery. Refurbishment and Upgradation: Used wafer fabrication equipment, incurred significant upgrade and reconditioning processes before reaching an optimum operational level. However, this refurbishment capability greatly improves the market of used equipment thus providing companies with cost-effective solutions.

Used wafer fabrication equipment, incurred significant upgrade and reconditioning processes before reaching an optimum operational level. However, this refurbishment capability greatly improves the market of used equipment thus providing companies with cost-effective solutions. Long Lifecycle and Robustness: Wafer fabrication tools are designed for long-term use and can withstand rigorous manufacturing processes. This durability means that used equipment remains viable and competitive in the market, further solidifying its dominance.

Asia Pacific Led the Used Semiconductor Equipment Market in 2023

Concentration of Production Facilities: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, notably China , Taiwan , South Korea , and Japan , serves as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing, accounting for approximately 68% of the market share. Major semiconductor companies and fabrication plants are concentrated here, generating high demand for both new and used semiconductor equipment. This concentration underscores the region's pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain. High Demand for Semiconductor Products: The APAC region is a key market for consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial devices, with semiconductor reliance driving the demand for equipment. For instance, Taiwan is a leading producer of semiconductors, especially in new technologies like 5G communication, automotive electronics, IoT, AI, and Big Data. This robust demand contributes to the ongoing need for both new and used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Cost Sensitivity and Budget Constraints: Companies in the APAC region often face budget constraints and seek cost-effective solutions. The region's focus on cost-efficiency makes used semiconductor equipment an appealing option. The cost savings associated with used equipment help firms manage capital expenditures effectively, addressing financial constraints while maintaining production capabilities. Established Refurbishment Infrastructure: Companies in the APAC region often face budget constraints and seek cost-effective solutions. The region's focus on cost-efficiency makes used semiconductor equipment an appealing option. The cost savings associated with used equipment help firms manage capital expenditures effectively, addressing financial constraints while maintaining production capabilities. Expansion of the Semiconductor Ecosystem: The APAC region has a robust semiconductor ecosystem, supported by an extensive network of suppliers, service providers, and trading platforms. This comprehensive network facilitates efficient trading and refurbishment of used equipment, bolstering the availability and functionality of semiconductor manufacturing tools. Government Support and Investment: Governments across the APAC region, including China and Taiwan , actively support the semiconductor industry through substantial investments, subsidies, and favorable policies. For instance, Taiwan's substantial investments in semiconductor technology drive market growth for both new and used equipment, enhancing the industry's overall development. High Production Volume: The APAC region's high semiconductor production volume results in a significant amount of used equipment becoming available. As companies upgrade technology or expand production capacity, the influx of used equipment from major production centers like Taiwan and China contributes to a vibrant secondary market for semiconductor manufacturing tools.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the used semiconductor equipment market is characterized by a mix of major market players, regional influences, diverse business models, and a strong emphasis on service, support, and technological advancements. The ability to adapt to market dynamics and customer needs plays a critical role. Key players in this sector include industry giants such as Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, and ASML, along with Tokyo Electron Limited, Advantest Corporation, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Cohu, Inc., ACM Research Inc., Nordson Corporation, and Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. These companies engage in aggressive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments to enhance their market presence and address evolving technological demands. For instance, Tokyo Electron's in March 2023 announcement of a new production facility at its Tohoku Office highlights the industry's response to the increasing global semiconductor demand. This move exemplifies the proactive measures companies are taking to scale up operations and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving market landscape.

2024 : TSMC supplier Topco sees market momentum in used semiconductor equipment. Topco Scientific Co., the leading provider of integrated services for semiconductor and optoelectronic key materials, stated that as semiconductor demand gradually recovers, the industry will gradually return to a growth trend.

: TSMC supplier Topco sees market momentum in used semiconductor equipment. Topco Scientific Co., the leading provider of integrated services for semiconductor and optoelectronic key materials, stated that as semiconductor demand gradually recovers, the industry will gradually return to a growth trend. 2024: Samsung Electronics and SK hynix halted sales of used semiconductor equipment to China in response to U.S. pressure. They stored outdated equipment instead of selling it, due to geopolitical tensions and potential backlash from the U.S. This shift affected the used semiconductor market, where older equipment had been in demand for electronics and automotive applications in China . The change reflected broader shifts in the semiconductor trade driven by U.S.- China relations.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix halted sales of used semiconductor equipment to in response to U.S. pressure. They stored outdated equipment instead of selling it, due to geopolitical tensions and potential backlash from the U.S. This shift affected the used semiconductor market, where older equipment had been in demand for electronics and automotive applications in . The change reflected broader shifts in the semiconductor trade driven by U.S.- relations. 2024: Samsung Electronics and SK hynix stopped selling their used semiconductor equipment to China . This action followed U.S. pressure to comply with semiconductor export controls. The companies stored the equipment in warehouses instead.

List of the prominent players in the Global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market:

SurplusGLOBAL

RIHOU SHOJI

CSI Semiconductor Solutions

SUSS MicroTec

BMI Surplus

KHS & Partner

Hightec Systems

TOWA

Moko BV

SMFL

Intel Resale Corporation

Mitsubishi HC Capital

Moov

CMTec

Catalyst Equipment Corporation

Genes Tech Group

EquipNet

SOS Group

Somerset ATE

Moov Technologies, Inc

The global Used Semiconductor Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type

Wafer Fabrication Equipment

Test and Inspection Equipment

Assembly and Packaging Equipment

Metrology Equipment

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Telecommunications

Others

By End User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)

Foundries

By Region/Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Taiwan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East & Africa Latin America



About Pheonix Research

Pheonix Research is a market research and consulting company that provides research-based services to business executives and investment professionals so that they can make perfect business & competitive decisions with precision. We support entrepreneurs through distinguishable fact-oriented insights.

