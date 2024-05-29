Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market to Grow Rapidly at a Growth Rate of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in urinary tract infection testing demand is mainly propelled by the increasing worldwide instances of UTIs, the rise in hospital-acquired UTIs, and the preference for home and self-testing kits for early UTI detection, among other factors. Additionally, the market for UTI testing is expected to expand due to numerous ongoing research endeavors, collaborations among healthcare providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic partnerships. These factors are poised to fuel the growth of the UTI testing market from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading urinary tract infection testing companies' market shares, challenges, urinary tract infection testing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market urinary tract infection testing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global urinary tract infection testing market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global urinary tract infection testing market during the forecast period. Notable urinary tract infection testing companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Vivoo, QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED, Healthy.io, and several others, are currently operating in the Urinary Tract Infection Testing market.

and several others, are currently operating in the Urinary Tract Infection Testing market. In January 2024 , Vivoo, a wellness app providing personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice based on at-home urine tests, launched its at-home digital Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) testing product at CES 2024.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the urinary tract infection testing market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Report

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Overview

Urinary tract infection testing plays a pivotal role in diagnosing this common yet uncomfortable condition. Typically, UTI testing involves a combination of methods to accurately identify the presence of bacteria or other pathogens in the urinary system. One of the most common tests is the urinalysis, which examines a urine sample for signs of infection such as the presence of white blood cells, red blood cells, and bacteria. Additionally, urine culture is often performed to identify the specific bacteria causing the infection and determine their susceptibility to antibiotics. These tests are crucial not only for confirming the diagnosis but also for guiding appropriate treatment, ensuring effective management of UTIs, and preventing complications.

Furthermore, advancements in UTI testing methods have led to the development of rapid diagnostic tests, allowing for quicker identification of UTIs and prompt initiation of treatment. Point-of-care testing, which provides rapid results within minutes, has become increasingly available in clinical settings, enabling healthcare providers to diagnose UTIs swiftly and accurately. Such innovations not only enhance patient care by reducing the time to diagnosis but also contribute to more efficient utilization of healthcare resources. However, despite these advancements, clinical judgment remains essential in interpreting test results and determining the most appropriate course of action for managing UTIs on an individual basis.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the urinary tract infection testing market, primarily driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections and associated risk factors. This dominance is supported by rising healthcare spending, heightened research and development endeavors, and the influx of new urinary tract infection testing products in the United States.

According to data from the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the most common healthcare-associated infections in the US, with approximately 75% of hospital-acquired UTIs linked to urinary catheter usage. Notably, 15-25% of hospitalized patients in the US receive urinary catheters during their stay, raising concerns about infection rates.

Analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Emerging Infections Program (EIP) in 2019 revealed a UTI prevalence rate of 0.48 per 100 residents in US nursing homes, with 80% classified as symptomatic UTIs and 20% as catheter-associated symptomatic UTIs.

Furthermore, the uptick in product development efforts is expected to further fuel market expansion. For instance, the FDA's approval of a smartphone-based urinalysis test kit for home use in March 2019 underscores advancements in diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, the US government's investment of USD 650 million in rapid diagnostic testing in 2021 reflects a concerted effort to enhance test accessibility and bolster diagnostic capabilities.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the urinary tract infection testing market, get a snapshot of the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Outlook

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Dynamics

The urinary tract infection (UTI) testing market is undergoing dynamic shifts driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of UTIs globally is propelling the demand for efficient and accurate testing methods. With growing awareness about UTIs and their potential complications, both healthcare providers and patients are emphasizing the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment. This surge in demand is fueling innovation in testing technologies, leading to the development of rapid and more reliable diagnostic tools.

Secondly, advancements in diagnostic technologies are reshaping the UTI testing landscape. Traditional methods like urine culture are being supplemented or replaced by faster and more convenient methods such as point-of-care testing and molecular diagnostics. These modern approaches offer quicker results, enabling prompt initiation of treatment and reducing the risk of complications. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of UTI diagnosis, further driving market growth.

Lastly, the evolving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are expanding the UTI testing market. As access to healthcare services improves and disposable incomes rise, more individuals seek medical attention for UTIs, driving up the demand for diagnostic tests. Additionally, initiatives aimed at promoting awareness about UTIs and preventive healthcare measures are further stimulating market growth. Overall, the UTI testing market is witnessing dynamic changes driven by technological innovations, increasing disease prevalence, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and awareness.

Get a sneak peek at the urinary tract infection testing market dynamics @ Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market CAGR ~6% Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Size by 2030 USD 893.11 Million Key Urinary Tract Infection Testing Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Vivoo, QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED, Healthy.io, among others

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Assessment

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation By Test Type: Urinalysis, Urine Cultures, and Susceptibility Testing

Urinalysis, Urine Cultures, and Susceptibility Testing

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Kits (Laboratory Test Kits and Home Test Kits)

Instruments and Kits (Laboratory Test Kits and Home Test Kits)

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the urinary tract infection testing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Urinary Tract Infection Testing Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the urinary tract infection testing market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Trends

Related Reports

Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline

Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key UTIs companies, including Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Helperby Therapeutics, Spexis, LUCA Biologics, Seed Health, Inc., Aelin Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, Inmunotek S.L., Sinovent Pty Ltd., Qilu Pharmaceuticals, Entasis Therapeutics, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, Nabriva Therapeutics, Utility Therapeutics, Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Osel Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Enlivex, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Rebiotix, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Lakewood Amedex, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sihuan Pharmaceuticals, Super Trans Medical, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key uncomplicated UTI companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Fimbrion Therapeutics, among others.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key complicated UTI companies, including Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key urinary tract obstruction treatment devices companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus, Dornier Medtech, EMS Urology, Advin Health Care, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Shockwave Medical Inc., ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Walz Elektronik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Rocamed, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg