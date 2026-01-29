Global Tyre brand, Radar Tyres Secures Strategic Multi-Year Partnership with Cricket South Africa as their Global Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radar Tyres, the flagship brand of Singapore-headquartered Omni United, is proud to announce that it has signed a strategic multi-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA), becoming the Global Partner for the Proteas across all major formats.

As part of the agreement, Radar Tyres will hold Headline sponsorship rights for the Proteas Men's and Women's T20 International teams, Associate Partner for the Proteas Men's and Women's ODI and Test teams and Headline Partner of the Proteas Under-19 Men's and Women's teams.

Left to right: GS Sareen, President & CEO, Omni United; Aiden Markram - T20I Captain, South Africa National Cricket Team; Mtunzi Jonas, CCO, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Photo Credit @ SuperSport TV. 100 foot Jersey reveal at Boland Park Cricket Stadium in Paarl, South Africa

The partnership delivers extensive on-field and off-field brand visibility, including exclusive logo placement on match and training kits. The Proteas Men revealed their newly branded T20I kit on 27th January in Paarl.

For Radar Tyres, the partnership represents a strategic brand building investment in a sport that has a wide audience across the world. With a growing presence across global markets, Radar continues to leverage high-impact platforms to strengthen brand equity while remaining focused on delivering premium-performance tyres at an accessible price point.

"Becoming the Global Partner of the Proteas marks a significant milestone in Radar Tyres' global brand journey and reflects our belief in sport as a powerful platform to build brand equity, strengthen dealer support, enhance trust and credibility, and connect with households worldwide. Through this partnership, we are able to engage with cricket fans both locally and globally, while reinforcing Radar Tyres' as a reliable, performance-driven brand committed to delivering premium-performance tyres at accessible price points." Said G.S. Sareen, President and CEO, Omni United.

"CSA is extremely proud to partner with Radar Tyres, an organisation that shares our values and commitment to excellence. This partnership is a significant milestone, securing support not only for our senior teams but for our junior teams as well. This partnership reflects our deliberate approach to working with like-minded organisations, guided by a long-term vision of developing the game, supporting our players, and delivering memorable experiences for fans. Radar Tyres' support also reinforces CSA's commitment to excellence and inclusion, strengthening our ability to drive high performance across all levels." Said Pholetsi Moseki, Chief Executive Officer, CSA.

Official websites www.omni-united.com and www.radartyres.com

ABOUT RADAR TYRES:

Radar Tyres, the flagship brand of Singapore-headquartered Omni United, is a global tyre brand available in over 80 countries worldwide. The brand believes that everyone has the right to access top-quality, premium tyres at affordable prices. Radar Tyres are test-proven to deliver performance comparable to leading brands but without the premium price tag. Radar Tyres offers a tyres for all seasons and applications, covering passenger cars, SUVs, 4x4s, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871700/Pres_Con_Jersey_reveal_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871701/Radar_Tyres_Cricket_Tshirt.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871693/Radar_Tyres_Logo_Colour_Logo_Logo.jpg