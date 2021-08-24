Global Tray Sealing Machines Market To Reach US$4.9 Bn On The Back-Ground Of Pronounced Demand For Modified Atmospheric Packaging Formats - Future Market Insights

The tray sealing machines market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers exclusive insights into key segments including technology and application. It underscores acquisitions and collaborations as fundamental strategies adopted by market players as they aim for strengthening their foothold globally.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for tray sealing machines is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the assessment period 2021-2031, totaling US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2031. Despite stagnant sales amid COVID-19, the market is forecast to reach US$ 38,024 by the end of 2021.

Growing popularity of takeaway food among consumers amid drastic changes in their food habits has fuelled the demand for convenient and lightweight packaging solutions. Consequently, expansion of the packaging industry is on cards, which will create scope for use of tray sealing machines in the food and beverage sectors.

Penetration of automation and machine learning technologies across various industries aimed at minimizing human errors also are driving the market. Besides these, extensive use of tray sealing machines in sealing pharmaceutical products, including tablets and capsules, is creating conducive environment for growth.

Among various packaging types, modified atmospheric packaging is gaining significant traction in the market due to its capability to enhance products' shelf life.

As per FMI, among various technologies, cost of automatic segment is relatively higher and is estimated to account for 72.4% of the market share in 2021.

Regionally, North America is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative market. Sales outlook for the U.S. market remains optimistic driven by high demand in food industry and seafood packaging.

"Paradigm shift in consumer behaviour towards flexible packaging solutions is driving the tray sealing machines market. Besides this, adoption of integrated systems including seal inspection systems and leakage inspection systems to minimize wastage will bolster growth opportunities, said a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Tray Sealing Machines Survey

The U.S. is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for over 80% of share in North America tray sealing machines market through 2031.

tray sealing machines market through 2031. France market for tray sealing machines is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

market for tray sealing machines is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2021-2031. Germany is leading the market for tray sealing machines in Europe and is estimated to account for nearly 16.3% of Europe market through 2031.

is leading the market for tray sealing machines in and is estimated to account for nearly 16.3% of market through 2031. India market is projected to grow at an impressive pace, accounting for over 44.7% of South Asia market through 2031.

market is projected to grow at an impressive pace, accounting for over 44.7% of market through 2031. Based on technology, the segment will account for over 72.4% of the market share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is influencing sales of tray sealing machines.

The rapid growth of food and beverage sectors and consequent demand for sustainable packaging solutions are propelling sales of tray sealing machines.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with the installation and maintenance of tray sealing machines is anticipated to hamper sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Tray sealing machines manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their portfolio along with expanding footprint globally.

For instance, in 2020, ProMach, a global leader in packaging machinery solutions announced the acquisition of Statco-DSI Process Systems, a worldwide leader in the sanitary processing industry. The acquisition of Statco significantly expands ProMach's systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing.

In 2021, Multivac announced the acquisition of Italianpack, a packaging machine manufacturer. With this acquisition of Italianpack, Multivac aims at expanding its portfolio in the tray sealer sector.

Some of the leading players operating in the tray sealing machines market profiled by FMI are:

MULTIVAC, Inc.

Proseal America Inc.

ProMach, Inc.

Harpak ULMA Packaging

AptarGroup, Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Omori Machinery Co., Ltd

Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. Sealpac GmbH

Webomatic Maschinenfabrik GmbH

ILPRA SPA

ORICS Industries, Inc.

ISHIDA CO., LTD.

Global Mondini

Italianpack S.p.A

Reepack SRL

Rotopack srl.

Valko s.r.l.

Packaging Automation Limited

Starview Packaging Machinery Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Tray Sealing Machines Market

FMI in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global tray sealing machines market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in tray sealing machines market with detailed segmentation:

By Technology:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By Application Type:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Bakery & Confectionary

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Sweets & Dry Fruits

Others

By Operating Speed:

Upto 3 CPM

4 CPM to 8 CPM

9 CPM to 12 CPM

Above 12 CPM

By Packaging Type:

Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP)

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

General Sealing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

MEA

Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Tray Sealing Machines Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for tray sealing machines market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into tray sealing machines demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

Tray sealing machines market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Tray sealing machines market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

