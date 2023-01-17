Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Expected to Garner $18,373.6 Million by 2031, Growing at 7.0% CAGR from 2022-2031 [250-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The traumatic brain injuries assessment market is expected to grow by 2031 due to increasing cases of brain injuries. The hospitals sub-segment is predicted to be highly lucrative. The market in North America is foreseen to be the most dominant

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market, by End-user (Hospital, Diagnostics Center, and Others) and Diagnostic Type (CT-Scan, MRI, Electronics, Intracranial Pressure Monitoring, Partial Pressure of Oxygen in Brain Tissue (pBrO2), and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

As per the report, the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 7.0% in the 2022-2031 timeframe, thereby garnering $18,373.6 million by 2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of brain injury cases caused by accidents, blunt traumas, falls, etc. This global increase is expected to immensely help the traumatic brain injuries assessment market grow in the forecast years. Moreover, the growing need and demand for traumatic brain injury equipment is predicted to boost the market in the forecast period.

Opportunities: An overall advancement in drug treatment is predicted to offer huge growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Along with this, an increase in the demand for non-invasive techniques and growth in sports injuries is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the analysis years.

Restraints: Low government funding in traumatic brain injury treatment, however, may dampen the growth rate of the traumatic brain injuries assessment market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus had wreaked havoc in the world. The lockdowns put in place to curb the virus affected various industries and their production cycles. The traumatic brain injuries assessment market faced a negative impact of the pandemic. A decline in the number of brain injury cases was recorded during the pandemic period as people rarely stepped out of their houses. As a result, there was a decrease in the number of accidents or falls. A decline in the number of brain injury cases led to a fall in the demand for traumatic brain injuries assessment which plummeted the growth rate of the market during the pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the traumatic brain injuries assessment market into different segments based on end-user, diagnostic type, and region.

By end-user, the hospital sub-segment is predicted to have a dominant market share by 2031. An increase in the number of traumatic brain injury patients across the globe is predicted to help the sub-segment in the analysis timeframe.

By diagnostic type, the CT scan sub-segment is anticipated to be highly profitable in the forecast period. CT scan provides the best insights as to whether the patient has major injuries, as a result of which it is widely in demand. This growth in demand for CT scan is expected to help this sub-segment to grow with a stunning rate in the forecast period.

By regional analysis, the traumatic brain injuries assessment market in North America region is expected to be the most dominant by 2031. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the growing awareness about the nature of traumatic brain injuries and the growing number of brain injury cases across the region.

Significant Market Players

The significant market players of the traumatic brain injuries assessment market are

Integra Lifesciences

InfraScan Inc.

Zagros Petrochemical Co

Elekta

BioDirection Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Oculogica

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Raumedic AG and Compumedics Ltd.

These key market players are developing different strategies like product development, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to gain a leading position in the market.

For instance, in September 2022, Hoth Therapeutics, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced that it was partnering with Altasciences, an early-phase drug development company. The partnership is aimed at designing, developing, and manufacturing a HT-TBI drug product formulation. This partnership will help both companies to integrate their resources and accomplish their aim successfully.

The Research Dive report also summarizes many crucial aspects of the global market including SWOT analysis, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

More about Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market:

