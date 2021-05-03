Global Transfusion Medicine Leader Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Launches Next Gen ORTHO VISION® Swift Platform

ORTHO VISION is the leading choice for blood banks

RARITAN, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics companies, today announced the availability of enhanced ORTHO VISION® Swift and ORTHO VISION® Max Swift Analyzers. The new suite offers labs more processing power, enhanced responsiveness, and advanced data security to ensure results that are consistently fast, accurate, and reliable.

"As the global leader in transfusion medicine, Ortho has a responsibility to innovate so hospitals can continue to trust the blood products they're giving patients in critical moments," said Bob Stowers, head of Ortho's transfusion medicine product portfolio. "With over 4,000 platforms installed worldwide and recognized with an Edison Award for innovation, ORTHO VISION is already the leading choice for blood banks. The ORTHO VISION Swift and ORTHO VISION® Max Swift analyzers build on our industry-leading transfusion medicine analyzer portfolio to offer even more solutions for labs."

Ortho's ORTHO VISION Swift platform allows labs to optimize their resources by decreasing hands-on time, simplifying skill level requirements and streamlining operations.

The new integrated ORTHO VISION Swift portfolio:i

Automates over 99% of the daily workload, allowing labs to maintain throughput/turnaround time

Consistently delivers dependable, on-time results regardless of menu complexity

Automatically grades, interprets and accepts over 95% of tests

Offers 50% quieter system operation and a 36% larger monitor to enhance workflow and results review

Yields 24% less service calls when linked to e-Connectivity® Technology

Increases performance due to an upgraded solid state drive and twice the processing and memory

Is the only analyzer with artificial intelligence antivirus technology to protect patient data

Further, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is powered by Ortho Care™, a global, award-winning, holistic service and support program designed to empower laboratorians to take full advantage of Ortho's solutions and consistently deliver the highest quality care.

For more information, visit https://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/en-us/home/ortho-vision-swift-platform.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test is a LifeTM, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho CareTM, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

i Data on file. REF-0338

Related Links

http://www.orthoclinical.com



SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics