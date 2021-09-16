Global Toothpaste Tablet Market to Register a CAGR of 6.8% by 2026 as Consumption Moves Away From Plastic, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toothpaste tablet market is expected to pace ahead as the consumer consciousness tilts towards using products that use less plastic for packaging. These tablets are the best solution for avoiding the toothpaste tube packaging, which uses a plastic cap that is a part of the graver issue of piling up microplastics. According to Fairfield Market Research, the global toothpaste tablet market is expected to be worth US$152.3 Mn by the end of 2026. As the consumers revaluate their consumption patterns, the global toothpaste tablet market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Demand for Toothpaste Tablets Scores Big as Consumption Patterns Undergo Scrutiny

In recent years, consumption patterns, especially for the consumer goods sector, have undergone scrutiny. The growing activism around landfills and plastic usage has garnered the attention of end users as the onus of reducing plastic pollutions lies on them too. This change in thought is expected to create a demand for toothpaste tablets that are packaged in glass bottles, aligning with the "zero waste" trend across the globe. Capped with metal caps, these bottles are refillable and reusable. Thus, the demand for opting for personal care products that cause minimal impact on the environment is expected to bode well for the global toothpaste tablet market.

Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Tablet to Dominate Global Market

The global toothpaste tablet market will be dominated by fluoride-free tablets in the coming years as they are marketed as safer. Overexposure to fluoride can cause dental fluorosis, which is steering the attention of consumers towards fluoride-free toothpaste tablets. Moreover, the growing trend of using "free from" labels for personal care is also expected to encourage the growth of this segment in the forecast period. To entice consumers, especially children towards these tablets, players are focussing on developing flavourful options. For instance, Bite, a leading player, offer these tablets in mint, berry, and cocomango flavours. According to the research report, the global toothpaste tablet market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% between the forecast years of 2021 and 2026.

Europe Toothpaste Tablet Market to Show Spike as Consumers Focus on Circular Economy

Fairfield Market Research states that the Europe toothpaste tablet market is expected to hold a share of 30.3% in the global market in terms of value. This leading share will be attributable to the changing buying behaviour. An as the conversation about plastic pollution and biomagnification gains tailwinds in the region, the buyers are changing their ways to remain committed to building a circular economy. As reducing the ecological footprint becomes necessary more than ever, it is likely to raise the demand for toothpaste tablets, which eliminate plastic usage.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also expected to show a significant interest in the global toothpaste tablet market as the region boasts a huge young population base. The market in this region will also be driven by the burgeoning hospitality industry, which holds tremendous potential to generate revenue as it remains a key consumer of toothpaste itself.

Some of the key players operating in the global toothpaste tablet market are The Humble Co., Colgate Palmolive Company, Bite, Weldental LLC, Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTABBS GmbH, Georganics, Kaylaan LLC, Nelson Naturals INC., and PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets.

