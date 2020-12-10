Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the Ongoing Pandemic - TMR

- Need for increased productivity across tissue paper manufacturing units, in order to cater to the increasing demand for toilet rolls and tissue boxes, has driven sales across the market

- The outbreak of the coronavirus caused formidable disruptions across the retail industry, has put pressure on several product manufacturers including tissue paper companies

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoarding of retail shops was amongst the initial repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several retail outlets ran short of toilet papers, hand wash liquids, and sanitizers as people began stockpiling these items in their homes. This propensity was an outcome of the pre-lockdown panic that ensued across the largest economies of the world. In the contemporary scenario, it is impossible to get a clear view of the global tissue paper industry without assessing the COVID-19 crisis. The humongous demand for tissue paper rolls across the residential sector can be attributed to the apprehensions of the masses during the ongoing pandemic situation. Despite reopening of countries and marketplaces, people continue to be baffled by the consequences of strict lockdowns and market shutdowns. Henceforth, the demand for tissues paper in on a rise across the entire world, painting a bright scenario for the tissue paper packaging machines market.

The global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to tread along a revenue-oriented pathway in the years to follow. The undisputed use of tissue paper rolls and boxes across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is the primary driver of market demand. It is estimated that the global tissue paper packaging machines market would touch a value of US$ 321.8 Mn by the end of 2027, growing from a value of US$ 194.4 Mn in 2016. This rise in value corresponds to a CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2027.

Key Findings of the Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Report

Use of Tissue Papers in the Restaurant and Hospitality Business

The demand for tissue papers continues to escalate across hotels and restaurants as people become more inclined toward following cleanliness and hygiene standards, thus boosting the prospects in the tissue paper packaging machines market. Besides, use of toilet rolls and kitchen rolls across large hotels and hospitality units has also caused an uptick in sales of tissue papers. The aforementioned factors are putting pressure on tissue manufacturers to increase their output. Besides, the need for quality assurance in tissue manufacturing has also necessitated the use of premium quality standards for manufacturing. Henceforth, the global tissue paper packaging machines market is projected to attract fresh revenues in the years to follow.

Rising Demand for Wet Tissues

The use of tissues in the cosmetics industry has also increased by leaps and bounds in recent times. To cater to the exponential demand for skin-friendly tissues, several tissue manufacturers have introduced new lines of wet tissues. These tissues are meant to hydrate the facial skin and produce a rejuvenating effect. Therefore, use of tissue paper packaging machines is poised to increase across the industry. The use of wet tissues for cleaning wooden surfaces and platforms in homes and offices has also driven demand within the global market.

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market: Growth Drivers

Advancements in e-commerce channels and increase in online sale of tissue papers

Growing use of tissue papers in the residential and commercial sectors

Use of novel promotion hacks by tissue paper manufacturers

Need for emblazoning products details on tissue paper packages and boxes

Increasing demand for special soft tissue papers to cater to infant needs

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market: Key Players

BaoSuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Tissue Machinery Company S.p.A.

Shanghai Soontrue Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

STAX Technologies D.O.O.

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market: Segmentation

By System Type

Toilet roll packaging lines

Consumer market



Away-from-home market

Kitchen roll packaging lines

Consumer market



Away-from-home market

Folded tissues packaging lines

Consumer market



Away-from-home market

Standalone systems

By Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) North America

South America

Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ)

excluding & (APECJ) China

Japan

