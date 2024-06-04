Global Thrombectomy Devices Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The rise in lifestyle-related conditions like low blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and aging, along with the growing incidence of venous thromboembolism, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders such as ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and peripheral diseases, is driving up the need for thrombectomy devices.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the thrombectomy devices market, the mechanical thrombectomy category had a significant revenue share in the year 2023. This can be ascribed to the applications and advantages related to the segment.

Notable thrombectomy devices companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Thrombolex, Imperative Care Inc., Stryker, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BD, phenox GmbH, DSMAREF CO.LTD, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, Abbott, inari Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Acandis GmbH, and several others, are currently operating in the thrombectomy devices market.

In September 2022, Vesalio announced European CE Mark approval of the company's NeVa Net thrombectomy device, which features integrated clot microfiltration technology.

In September 2021, Abbott acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio.

In May 2020, Control Medical Technology obtained the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Aspire MAX 7 – 11F Mechanical Thrombectomy platform. Aspire MAX 7 – 11F Mechanical Thrombectomy platform has been designed to remove blood clots from the peripheral vessels.

Thrombectomy Devices Overview

Thrombectomy devices represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field of interventional medicine, offering a minimally invasive solution for treating stroke and other vascular occlusions. These devices are engineered to swiftly and effectively remove blood clots from arteries, restoring blood flow to the affected area and mitigating the risk of debilitating neurological damage. Utilizing innovative techniques such as aspiration and stent retrievers, thrombectomy devices enable clinicians to rapidly intervene in acute ischemic stroke cases, significantly improving patient outcomes and reducing long-term disability.

The evolution of thrombectomy devices has revolutionized stroke care, extending the therapeutic window for treatment and expanding access to critical interventions. With enhanced maneuverability and imaging guidance, these devices empower clinicians to navigate complex vascular anatomy precisely, optimizing outcomes for patients facing life-threatening thrombotic events. As ongoing research continues to refine these technologies and broaden their applicability, thrombectomy devices stand as a beacon of hope in the fight against stroke, offering a transformative approach to restoring neurological function and preserving the quality of life.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Insights

In 2023, North America led the thrombectomy devices market due to various factors. These include the region's high prevalence of conditions like cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and venous thromboembolism. Moreover, the growing elderly population susceptible to these ailments, rising obesity rates, early adoption of advanced technologies, robust healthcare infrastructure, increased investments from both governmental and private sectors, and a surge in regulatory approvals are all contributing to a positive growth outlook for the North American market.

For example, the CDC's 2023 data reveals that around 33% of individuals in the US experiencing deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism are likely to have a recurrence within a decade. Additionally, the CDC's 2021 report highlights that over 795,000 Americans suffer from strokes annually, with the majority being first-time occurrences, predominantly ischemic strokes where brain blood flow is obstructed.

These statistics underscore the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders in the region, thereby bolstering the demand for thrombectomy devices crucial for managing or treating these conditions. Furthermore, the continuous influx of regulatory approvals and product launches, such as Stryker Neurovascular's FDA approval for Trevo NXT Pro Vue Retriever in August 2021 and February 2020, is propelling market growth. These strategic advancements are instrumental in augmenting the demand for thrombectomy devices, thus propelling the North American thrombectomy devices market during the projected period.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics

The thrombectomy devices market is experiencing significant dynamics driven by a multitude of factors including technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and growing awareness about minimally invasive surgical procedures. Thrombectomy devices are primarily used to remove blood clots from arteries or veins, thereby restoring blood flow and preventing potentially life-threatening conditions such as stroke or pulmonary embolism. With the aging population and rising incidences of obesity and sedentary lifestyles, the demand for these devices is on the rise.

One of the key dynamics shaping the thrombectomy devices market is the continuous innovation in device design and technology. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced thrombectomy devices that offer improved efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes. This includes the development of devices with better navigation capabilities, enhanced suction power, and compatibility with various anatomical structures.

Moreover, there is a growing trend towards the adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical methods. Thrombectomy devices play a crucial role in this shift as they enable physicians to remove blood clots with minimal trauma to surrounding tissues, reduced risk of complications, and faster recovery times for patients. As a result, healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating thrombectomy procedures into their treatment protocols, driving the demand for these devices.

Another significant factor influencing the thrombectomy devices market dynamics is the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Conditions such as ischemic stroke, acute myocardial infarction, and deep vein thrombosis are becoming more prevalent, creating a substantial patient pool in need of thrombectomy interventions. Additionally, the rise in awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment of such conditions is fueling the demand for thrombectomy devices among both healthcare providers and patients.

Furthermore, the thrombectomy devices market is witnessing consolidation activities as major players seek to strengthen their market presence through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. This consolidation is aimed at expanding product portfolios, leveraging complementary technologies, and gaining access to new geographic markets. As a result, the competitive landscape of the thrombectomy devices market is evolving rapidly, with companies vying for market share through innovation, differentiation, and market expansion strategies. Overall, these dynamics are expected to continue driving growth in the thrombectomy devices market in the coming years.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Assessment

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices, and Others

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices, and Others

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiovascular Thrombectomy, Neurovascular Thrombectomy, and Peripheral Vascular Thrombectomy

Cardiovascular Thrombectomy, Neurovascular Thrombectomy, and Peripheral Vascular Thrombectomy

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

