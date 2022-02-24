Global Telehealth Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 61,385.1 Million By 2028, at a CAGR of 30.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

News provided by

Zion Market Research

24 Feb, 2022, 12:00 GMT

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Telehealth market accounted for USD 7,321.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 61,385.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2028. 

Read Market Research Report "Telehealth Market By Component Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Mode of Delivery Type (Web-based, Cloud based, On-premise), By End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028."

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Telehealth market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Telehealth market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Telehealth market on a global level.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has created opportunities for telehealth solutions, considering that social distancing is the only existing solution developed so far, which is capable of minimizing exposure. Moreover, telehealth represents an attractive, effective, and affordable option. Moreover, this technology is of critical importance in keeping healthcare providers safe.

Growth Factors:

Rising incidences of chronic ailments along with hefty expenditure on healthcare activities are the key factors stimulating the demand for telehealth services. Apart from this, telecommunications sector is witnessing a paradigm shift through the launch of new technologies and this will enable massive expansion of telehealth market over the forthcoming years.

Get More Insight before Buying @: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-telehealth-market

Component Type Segment Analysis Preview:

Based on Component Type, the global Telehealth market is segmented into services, hardware, and software. Among these component type, the demand for hardware is relatively higher and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 7321.3 Million

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 61385.1 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 30.5% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Medtronic plc, Medvivo Group Ltd. , Tunstall Healthcare , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corp., GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Teladoc Health, Inc., American Well, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, MDLive among others.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1026

Request Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1026?covid19=true

The Global Telehealth Market is segmented as follows:

Telehealth Market: By Component Type Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services 

Telehealth Market: By Mode of Delivery Type Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Web-based
  • Cloud based
  • On-premise

Telehealth Market: By End User Outlook (2021-2028)

  • Providers
  • Payers
  • Patients
  • Others

Telehealth Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • France
  • The UK
  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Get Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-telehealth-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
  • 125 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
  • 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures
  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
  • Zion Market Research methodology

List of Key Players of Telehealth Market:

  • Philips Healthcare
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Medtronic plc
  • Medvivo Group Ltd.
  • Tunstall Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Cerner Corp.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Teladoc Health, Inc.
  • American Well
  • Doctor on Demand
  • GlobalMed
  • MDLive
  • Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Telehealth Market?
  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Telehealth Market forward?
  • What are the most important companies in the Telehealth Market Industry?
  • What segments does the Telehealth Market cover?
  • How can I receive a free copy of the Telehealth Market sample report and company profiles?

Press Release For Telehealth Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-telehealth-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Artificial Disc Replacement Market: The global Artificial Disc Replacement Market accrued earnings worth approximately 502 (USD Million) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 1,090 (USD Million) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.8% over the period from 2022 to 2028.
  • Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market: The global Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market accrued earnings worth approximately 207.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 390.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 8.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
  • Women's Digital Health Market: The global Women's Digital Health Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 20.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/womens-digital-health-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research?s=11

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch/

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com 
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/ 
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Also from this source

Demand On Biotechnology Reagents Market to Witness Impressive...

Global Report on White Cement Market Size To Reach USD 7.2...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics