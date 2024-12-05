Global Telecom Network Inventory System Market to Reach USD 12.32 Billion by 2030, Fueled by 5G, IoT, and AI Adoption | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Network Inventory System Market is Segmented by Type (Physical Inventory System, Logical Inventory System), by Application (Large Size Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)).

The Global Telecom Network Inventory System Market is projected to grow from USD 5.64 Billion in 2024 to USD 12.32 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Telecom Network Inventory System Market:

The Telecom Network Inventory System Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing complexity of telecom infrastructure and the global adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and cloud computing. These systems enable telecom operators to efficiently manage physical and logical network assets, ensuring accurate resource allocation, reduced operational costs, and enhanced service reliability. The rising demand for real-time network monitoring, coupled with the integration of AI and analytics, has further enhanced the capabilities of inventory systems, enabling predictive maintenance and automated planning.

As digital transformation continues to reshape the telecommunications industry, the adoption of telecom network inventory systems is poised to accelerate, ensuring seamless network operations and improved customer experiences worldwide.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF TELECOM NETWORK INVENTORY SYSTEM MARKET:

Physical inventory systems are a critical growth driver in the telecom network inventory system market, enabling operators to manage tangible network assets effectively. These systems track hardware components such as cables, routers, switches, and base stations, ensuring accurate asset management and reducing operational inefficiencies. The increasing complexity of telecom infrastructure, driven by the rollout of 5G networks and IoT technologies, has heightened the need for robust physical inventory systems. Telecom operators rely on these systems to streamline maintenance, optimize resource allocation, and ensure network reliability. Furthermore, physical inventory systems help reduce costs by preventing asset misplacement and enabling better lifecycle management. The integration of GPS and RFID technologies enhances tracking capabilities, providing real-time insights into asset locations and conditions. As telecom operators expand their networks to meet rising connectivity demands, the role of physical inventory systems in improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime continues to grow.

Logical inventory systems play a pivotal role in the growth of the telecom network inventory system market by enabling efficient management of virtual network resources. These systems provide comprehensive insights into network topologies, configurations, and service provisioning, ensuring seamless network operations. The adoption of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) has increased the reliance on logical inventory systems to manage dynamic and virtualized environments. Logical systems support faster service rollouts by automating network planning and resource allocation, enhancing operator agility in responding to customer demands. Additionally, they play a key role in fault detection and service assurance, minimizing disruptions and improving customer satisfaction. As telecom operators increasingly adopt digital transformation strategies, logical inventory systems are essential for achieving scalability and optimizing network performance. Their integration with advanced analytics and AI-driven tools further enhances their utility, making them indispensable in modern telecom networks.

Large-size enterprises are a major growth segment for the telecom network inventory system market, driven by their need to manage extensive and complex networks efficiently. These organizations rely on network inventory systems to track assets, optimize resource allocation, and ensure uninterrupted communication across global operations. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, including 5G, cloud computing, and IoT, has amplified the demand for scalable and reliable inventory solutions. Large enterprises also prioritize network security and performance, relying on inventory systems to monitor and manage potential vulnerabilities. The ability to integrate these systems with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms enhances their appeal, providing a holistic view of network operations. As businesses expand their digital footprints and embrace hybrid work environments, the importance of telecom network inventory systems in supporting seamless connectivity and operational efficiency continues to grow.

The global rollout of 5G networks has significantly driven the telecom network inventory system market. The complexity of 5G infrastructure, including small cells, base stations, and spectrum management, necessitates efficient inventory systems to ensure seamless deployment and operation. These systems enable operators to plan, track, and optimize 5G network resources, supporting rapid service rollouts and scalability.

Furthermore, the proliferation of IoT devices has increased the demand for robust network inventory systems. Telecom operators rely on these systems to manage the connectivity and integration of Billions of IoT devices. Inventory systems ensure reliable network performance by optimizing resource allocation and identifying potential bottlenecks, supporting the growth of IoT-driven applications.

Telecom operators prioritize network optimization to improve service quality and reduce operational costs. Inventory systems play a crucial role in this process by providing real-time insights into network performance and resource utilization. These systems enable proactive maintenance and fault detection, enhancing network reliability and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of modern telecom networks, driven by SDN, NFV, and hybrid cloud architectures, has amplified the need for advanced inventory systems. These systems provide comprehensive visibility into physical and virtual assets, enabling operators to manage intricate networks effectively and meet growing connectivity demands.

Service assurance is a key focus for telecom operators aiming to minimize disruptions and enhance customer experiences. Inventory systems support this goal by ensuring accurate asset tracking and facilitating faster resolution of network issues. Their integration with analytics tools further enhances fault prediction and response capabilities. The digital transformation of enterprises has driven the adoption of telecom network inventory systems. These systems enable businesses to manage complex networks supporting cloud services, remote work, and advanced communication technologies. Inventory systems ensure seamless connectivity and operational efficiency, aligning with enterprise digitalization goals.

TELECOM NETWORK INVENTORY SYSTEM MARKET SHARE:

The major sales regions for telecom network inventory systems include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America currently holds the largest market share of 28.63%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

North America leads the market due to advanced telecom infrastructure and the early adoption of 5G and IoT technologies. Europe follows closely, driven by digital transformation initiatives and regulatory frameworks supporting efficient network management. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding telecom networks, and government-led connectivity projects. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also witnessing growth, supported by investments in broadband infrastructure and increasing mobile penetration. Each region's unique characteristics contribute to the global growth of the telecom network inventory system market.

Key Companies:

General Electric

ServiceNow

Ericsson

Netcracker

CircuitVision

Cerillion PLC

INFOSYS LIMITED

FNT Software

Softelnet

Orbit GT

Enghouse Networks

Amdocs

GDI

Lepton Software

MARLIN

Beesion

SunVizion

VC4

Inceptum

Blue Planet Inventory

- Telecom Expense Management market was valued at USD 3124.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5809.6 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Telecom Billing Software Market was estimated to be worth USD 7906.5 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14750 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Telecom Power System market was valued at USD 5800.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7371.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Integrated Telecom Infrastructure market was valued at USD 64890 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 96030 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Telecom Energy Management System market was valued at USD 4216.7 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 27550 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Telecom Equipment Market revenue was USD 254200 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 474060 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period (2023-2029).

