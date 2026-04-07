Global Tech Firm Opens Prediction Market Infrastructure to Businesses Worldwide

GŻIRA, Malta, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, an international software provider, has launched SOFTSWISS Prediction Markets, a new B2B solution that enables online casino and sportsbook operators to enter the fast-growing category of event-based wagering. Built on a fixed-odds model, the solution enables operators to reach audiences beyond traditional sportsbook behaviour without the complexity of peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange mechanics.

SOFTSWISS Prediction Markets

SOFTSWISS Prediction Markets allows players to wager on the binary outcomes of real-world events, encompassing politics, economics, technology, and culture. The product is available as a standalone iFrame widget or as a direct integration within the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, with launch timelines of two to three days for current partners and around three weeks for new operators.

Annualised trading volume in the United States alone expanded from roughly 300 million US dollars in 2024 to an estimated 40 billion to 50 billion US dollars in 2025. While platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi have processed billions in trading volume, traditional iGaming operators have largely remained on the sidelines of this market opportunity.

"We are seeing a growing player segment," says Olga Resiga, Chief Business Development Officer at SOFTSWISS. "Prediction markets are not just an extension of sportsbooks – they introduce entirely new audiences who have never engaged with traditional betting products. The motivation is different: users are driven by their understanding of global events rather than fandom. Operators that underestimate this shift risk missing not only demand, but a new generation of players entering the market."

Unlike peer-driven prediction market models, which rely on external liquidity and market-based pricing, the SOFTSWISS approach is built on a fixed-odds framework. This gives operators greater control over pricing and margins, while allowing them to manage risk within familiar sportsbook structures.

"For most operators, the real question is not whether prediction markets are interesting, but how to bring them into an existing stack without rebuilding everything around exchange mechanics," explains Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of Operations at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. "A fixed-odds model makes that much more practical. It gives operators a way to test this demand within familiar risk and compliance frameworks, while also opening the door to audiences that do not necessarily begin with traditional sportsbook behaviour."

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a global tech company, supplying award-winning software solutions for iGaming since 2009. Supported by a team of over 2,000 experts, SOFTSWISS serves more than 1,000 global brands.

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