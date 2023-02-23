Global Targeted Sequencing Market to Reach $10.97 Billion by 2032 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

The major advantage of targeted sequencing as compared to whole genome sequencing is the smaller and more manageable data sets created, which are significantly easier to analyze.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Targeted Sequencing Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global targeted sequencing market was valued at $3.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $10.97 billion by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for targeted sequencing:

Rising need for sequencing at greater depth

Lower cost and data burden of targeted sequencing when compared to whole genome sequencing

Increasing cancer prevalence

The detailed study is a compilation of 11 market data tables and 178 figures spread through 256 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Nitish Kumar, Principal Consultant, BIS Research, "Global targeted sequencing market is a rapidly emerging market and is expected to dominate NGS sequencing in the coming years due to the continuous increase in the demand for disease diagnosis and industrial analysis using next-generation sequencing technology."

Targeted DNA Sequencing to be the Leading Target Capture Type

Targeted gene sequencing panels are used for analyzing specific mutations in each sample. With targeted sequencing, one can focus on a selected area of the set of genes in the genome that have known or suspected associations with the phenotype or disease that is being studied.

Deeper sequencing and higher depth of coverage with targeted sequencing can help avoid false interpretations of the sequencing data. This focused approach allows the possibility of the use of targeted sequencing in targeted therapy applications and personalized medicine efforts.

According to BIS Research's study, the global targeted sequencing market (by type of target capture) was dominated by targeted DNA sequencing segments, holding a 63.63% market share and growing with a CAGR of 13.46%. The high share of targeted DNA sequencing is attributed to easier analysis and faster results.

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Targeted Sequencing Market

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Azenta US, Inc. (GENEWIZ), BGI Group (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.), CD Genomics., Daicel Corporation (Daicel Arbor Biosciences), Danaher (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., LGC Limited (LGC Biosearch Technologies), PacBio., PerkinElmer Inc., Psomagen, QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Twist Bioscience.

Recent Developments in the Global Targeted Sequencing Market

In August 2022 , QIAGEN N.V. launched its QIAseq targeted DNA pro panels and the QIAseq UPXome RNA library kit as an expansion of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio. Both these launches lead to the growth of the company's sequencing product portfolio.

, QIAGEN N.V. launched its QIAseq targeted DNA pro panels and the QIAseq UPXome RNA library kit as an expansion of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio. Both these launches lead to the growth of the company's sequencing product portfolio. In September 2022 , BGI Group (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.) launched its DNBSEQ-G99, which is mid to low-range throughput sequencer. This makes this sequencer especially suitable for targeted gene sequencing, small gene sequencing, and high- and rapid-quality data output.

, BGI Group (MGI Tech Co., Ltd.) launched its DNBSEQ-G99, which is mid to low-range throughput sequencer. This makes this sequencer especially suitable for targeted gene sequencing, small gene sequencing, and high- and rapid-quality data output. In June 2022 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced its collaboration with the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) G5g powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors. The NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs, combined with NVIDIA Clara Parabricks' advanced genomics capabilities, improved Agilent Technologies, Inc.'s cloud-native Alissa Reporter software. This collaboration is expected to streamline the company's SureSelect family NGS assays, which comprise a wide range of custom and catalog panels.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced its collaboration with the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) G5g powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors. The NVIDIA T4G Tensor Core GPUs, combined with NVIDIA Clara Parabricks' advanced genomics capabilities, improved Agilent Technologies, Inc.'s cloud-native Alissa Reporter software. This collaboration is expected to streamline the company's SureSelect family NGS assays, which comprise a wide range of custom and catalog panels. In June 2022 , Danaher. (Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.) made an agreement with Beckman Coulter , Inc. Life Sciences for the distribution of its Biomek NGenius Next Generation Sequencing Library Prep System. This deal helped make high-performance NGS solutions more accessible to laboratories.

SOURCE BIS Research