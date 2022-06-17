Global Tacrolimus Market to Surpass US$ 9,380.2 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global tacrolimus market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,485.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Tacrolimus Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as commercial agreements in order to increase their market shares. For instance, in January 2022, Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a growing specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it agreed for an extension of terms with Sandoz, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, for its promotional service agreement on tacrolimus immediate-release to December 31, 2022. Aequus started Canadian promotional efforts in 2016 for Sandoz's generic tacrolimus.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Tacrolimus market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing product approvals from the regulatory bodies. For instance, in November 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a global research-led pharmaceutical company, was granted final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Prograf Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg of Astellas Pharma US, Inc., a Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company.

Among product types, the tacrolimus injection segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period. Tacrolimus injection is used along with other medications to prevent rejection (attack of the transplanted organ by the transplant recipient's immune system) in people who have received kidney, liver, or heart transplants. Tacrolimus injection should only be used by people who are unable to take tacrolimus orally.

On the basis of application, the immunosuppression segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing research and development for tacrolimus by key players. For instance, in September 2021, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial for tacrolimus inhalation powder in lung transplantation, showing a promising safety profile and demonstrating that therapeutic drug levels can be achieved at low doses.

Key players operating in the global tacrolimus market include Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Astellas Pharma Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Limited, and Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Product Type:

Tacrolimus Capsules and Tablets

Tacrolimus Ointment

Tacrolimus Injection

Tacrolimus Granules

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Application:

Immunosuppression

Dermatitis

Others

Global Tacrolimus Market, By End User:

Organ Transplant Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Tacrolimus Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

