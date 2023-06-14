Global Synthetic Human Secretin Market to Surpass USD 15.30 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Synthetic Human Secretin Market Segments - By Types (Exocrine Pancreas Function Testing & Zollinger – Ellison Syndrome Testing), By End-user (Academics /Hospitals and Clinics), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 9.37 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 15.30 million expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% by the end of 2031. Growing disposable income globally is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global synthetic human secretin market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market owing to the increasing prevalence of pancreatitis, affecting around 80,000 people in the US annually.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to growing hospitalizations caused by acute pancreatitis & pancreatic cancer and advances in diagnosis & critical care management.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Synthetic secretin is a pure peptide hormone with a similar amino acid sequence to naturally occurring secretin.

It is used to diagnose prevalent pancreatic cancer disorders and chronic pancreatitis.

Rising demand for diagnostic testing for pancreatic disorders is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Technological advancements and pipelines of synthetic drugs are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The indirect tests segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the availability of these tests in clinical settings.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the availability of these tests in clinical settings. The academics /hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a major market share due to the diagnosis technology innovation.

Read 180 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Synthetic Human Secretin Market Segments - by Types (Exocrine Pancreas Function Testing & Zollinger – Ellison Syndrome Testing), By End-user (Academics /Hospitals and Clinics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Types

Exocrine Pancreas Function Testing & Zollinger

Ellison Syndrome Testing

End-user

Academics /Hospitals

Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

