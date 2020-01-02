Global Synthetic Biology Market Size was Valued at USD 4,291 Million and is Expected to Reach USD 14,743 Million by 2020, Growing at a CAGR of 23.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biology Market Analysis

Synthetic biology is a new research area that combines multiple disciplines, including molecular biology, biotechnology, biophysics, and genetic engineering.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current synthetic biology market's leading companies along with a comprehensive analysis of current and emerging market trends and an overview of the global synthetic biology brand dynamics.

Trends Influencing the Synthetic Biology Market Share

Assistance from government and private organizations

Increasing number of research institutions in synthetic biology

Declining DNA sequencing & synthesizing costs

Region Wise Synthetic Biology Market Analysis

Geographically speaking, the market is split across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

In 2015, Europe was the leading continent, followed by North America in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, Europe will continue to maintain its leading position till 2020 thanks to constant support from European government and private organizations in the form of investments by leading companies, especially in the biofuel segment.

Key Market Segments

Synthetic Biology Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Synthetic Biology Market by Products

Synthetic DNA

Synthetic oligos

Synthetic genes

Software tools

Chassis organisms

Synthetic clones

Synthetic cells

Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Nucleotide synthesis and sequencing

Bioinformatics

Microfluidics

Genetic engineering

Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Pharmaceuticals and diagnostics

Chemicals

Biofuels

Bioplastics

Others (Environment, agriculture & aquaculture)

Key Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GenScript

DNA2.0

Integrated DNA technologies

Eurofins Scientific Inc

Origene technologies

Scientific genomics Inc

Editas Medicine Inc

Pareto Biotechnologies

Blue heron

TeselaGen

Twist biosciences

Syntrox Inc

Others

