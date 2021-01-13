Global Synchrophasors Market to Expand as a Function of Advancements in Electrical Engineering and Power Management - TMR

- Development of smart cities has put tremendous pressure on government authorities to elevate the bar of quality across the electrical and power management industry.

- Development of new and advanced residential and commercial towers has played an integral role in popularising the use of high-end power management technologies such as synchrophasors.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global synchrophasors market is slated to increase at a stupendous rate in the years to come by. The use of these systems in power operating nodes has created new opportunities for growth within this market. The electrical industry has undergone formidable disruptions in recent years, and has encapsulated new technologies for management electric and power systems. Therefore, synchrophasors have become a central part of the power ecosystems and have been graded as a sound safety technology. It is worthwhile to note that the need for synchrophasors is felt across building power systems as well large industrial units. In light of these factors, it is safe to expect the inflow of fresh revenues into the global synchrophasors market.

The total worth of the global synchrophasors market is expected to reach 930 Mn by the end of the forecast period ranging between 2020 and 2030. The growth of this market is a direct function of advancements in electrical engineering and management. A number of entities have emerged as a sound platform for promoting the services offered by electrical service providers. Implementation of synchrophasors is an important process that has lately gained traction from key entities and stakeholders. Henceforth, the popularity of electric power services are boding well for the growth of the global synchrophasors market.

Key Findings of the Report

Advancements in Smart City Infrastructure

The emergence of smart cities has also led to the development of high-end, smart grids and smart meters. These automated grids and meters are a part of an extensive ecosystem characterised by various electric supply lines and utilities. The use of synchrophasors to preserve the integrity of these grids has created humongous opportunities for growth and advancement in recent years. It is worthwhile to note that all major nations are overhauling their grid infrastructure by moving from traditional grids to smart, integrated grids. This is directly driving sales across the global synchrophasors market.

Development of Central Power Management Systems

Installation of central power units across mall, healthcare units, and other large infrastructural entities has created a plethora of opportunities for growth and advancement in recent years. In addition to this, the unprecedented demand for ensuring seamless revenue inflow within the electrical industry has caused an uptick in the use of synchrophasors. The proactive nature of building planners has played a crucial role in bringing synchrophasors to the fore. Therefore, the total volume of revenues generated within the synchrophasors market over the past years is estimated to be of formidable value.

New-Age Industrial and Commercial Systems

The advent of core building management systems is also playing an underhanded role in driving sales across the global synchrophasors market. The use of these systems to increase the reliability of the power grid has sent ripples across the electrical industry as several units begin to implement synchrophasors. In addition to all of this, the load shedding capability of synchrophasors has also given an impetus to market maturity.

Global Synchrophasors Market: Growth Drivers

The frequency of power outages in the residential and commercial sectors has created concerns for several entities and stakeholders. This has necessitated the use of synchrophasors.

The use of synchrophasors for the purpose of power control has also gained popularity.

The need to increase the power quality across various echelons of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has also emerged as a resilient dynamic of market maturity.

Global Synchrophasors Market: Competitive Landscape

Arbiter Systems Inc.

Siemens AG.

Schneider Electric

FUJI ELECTRIC FRANCE S.A.S.

