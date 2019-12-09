Global Surgical Robots Market Size was Estimated at USD 1190 Million in 2018, and is Expected to Grow USD 4270 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 20% | Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As technological advances is all set to revolutionize healthcare in the years to come, the demand for surgical robots is expected to capture a significant portion of the growing medical industry.

There are several advantages of robotic surgery, resulting in increased hospital and outpatient surgical center adoption. Robotic surgery gives the surgeon many benefits such as an improved field of vision, superior flexibility and accessing inaccessible or hard-to-reach areas during surgery.

Surgical Robots average price is in the declining trend, from USD / Unit 1280 K in 2012 to USD / Unit 1250 K in 2016. The classification of surgical robots includes laparoscopy, orthopedics, and others, and the percentage of laparoscopy in 2016 is about 70 percent, and the percentage of orthopedics is about 20 percent in trend increase. Surgical robots are commonly used in the Minimal Invasive field of Open Surgery. The majority of Surgical Robots are in Minimal Invasive and the proportion of sales in 2016 is around 72%.

Surgical robots have applications, among others, in general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiology, neurology. Of all the applications, the largest demand for surgical robotic systems, accessories and services was for general surgery followed by gynecological surgery. The gynecological surgical robots market is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period as more and more surgeons are embracing surgical robots and gynecology services as robots have demonstrated their productivity and accuracy with less ill effects.

TRENDS INFLUENCING GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET SHARE

Growing neurological disorders

Raising research and development activities

Raising geriatric population

REGION WISE SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET ANALYSIS

North America is the largest place of consumption, with a market share of almost 56 percent in 2016.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Surgical Robots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Surgical Robots in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Surgical Robots in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Surgical Robots market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Surgical Robots market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Key Competitors: the following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Restoration Robotics

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics

THINK Surgical

Medrobotics

TransEnterix

Others

SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET SIZE BY PRODUCTS

Laparoscopy

Orthopedics

Others

SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET SIZE BY END USER

Open Surgery

Minimal Invasive

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To study and analyze the global Surgical Robots market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Surgical Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Surgical Robots companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Surgical Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

1. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

In the orthopedic surgical industry, orthopedic medical robots have created a revolution. These machines allow the surgeons to perform the most accurate and efficient procedures. They are superior to traditional orthopedic techniques and are highly reliable. The orthopedic medical robots were increasingly adopted throughout the world in 2019.

The global market for Orthopedic Surgical Robots is estimated at US$ 985 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.28% percent in 2019-2025.

VIew Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1T748/orthopedic-surgical-robots-market

Trends Influencing The Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

Consistent advancements in the technology for orthopedic surgical robots.

Availability of orthopedic surgical robots across the globe.

Increase in government funding.

Raising investments by manufacturers for the development of orthopedic surgical robots

Region Wise Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Analysis

North America holds the largest market share due to enhanced health care infrastructure, educated population and improved affordability, as well as increased acceptance of knee, hip and spine-related surgery robotic systems in the region.

holds the largest market share due to enhanced health care infrastructure, educated population and improved affordability, as well as increased acceptance of knee, hip and spine-related surgery robotic systems in the region. Europe follows closely as there is a high percentage of the elderly population needing bone-related procedures.

follows closely as there is a high percentage of the elderly population needing bone-related procedures. Due to the growing population and a steep increase in injuries and drops in the area, Asia-Pacific is also seen as a good market for the orthopedic medical robots industry.

2. GLOBAL LAPAROSCOPY SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

Among all types of surgical robots, laparoscopy surgical robots generate significant revenue.

The global market for Laparoscopy Surgical Robots is estimated at xx million dollars in 2017, reaching xx million dollars by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of xx percent in 2018-2025.

The global market is expected to expand steadily, primarily due to increasing applications of gynecological, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urological and ear / nose / throat (ENT) robotic solutions worldwide.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-1R747/laparoscopy-surgical-robots-market

Trends Influencing The Laparoscopy Surgical Robots Market Share

Increasing investment in research and development activities

Raise in geriatric population

3. GLOBAL AI-BASED SURGICAL ROBOT MARKET

Today, surgeons around the world are using technological advances in artificial intelligence-enhanced surgical robotics devices to reduce the mortality rate associated with chronic disease. Rising awareness of public health and improved patient safety and regulation fuels market growth of the industry for AI-based surgical robots.

The global market for AI-based Surgical Robots is expected to reach xx million US$ in 2018 by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% in 2019-2025.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12F533/ai-based-surgical-robots-market

Services have the largest share of the AI-based surgical robot market in the consumer segment. High maintenance costs associated with robotic surgical system algorithms and updating routine equipment increase demand for service items.

Region Wise AI Based Surgical Robot Market Analysis

North America has a market share of 45 percent and is leading the market for AI-based surgical robots. Strong cooperation between healthcare organizations and robotic software companies are the major contributing factors related to their market dominance.

has a market share of 45 percent and is leading the market for AI-based surgical robots. Strong cooperation between healthcare organizations and robotic software companies are the major contributing factors related to their market dominance. Europe is the second largest regional market with a 30 percent share as a result of strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and government-funded hospitals to develop machine learning programs for AI-based surgical robots.

is the second largest regional market with a 30 percent share as a result of strategic collaboration between academic research institutes and government-funded hospitals to develop machine learning programs for AI-based surgical robots. Asia Pacific holds a market share of 15 percent due to the enormous patient base suffering from critical disease that needs surgical intervention and aggressive government policies to build well-equipped healthcare institutions with surgical robots.

4. GLOBAL SPINAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET

With the application of robotic technology to the second most commonly performed surgical procedure, spinal surgery, the global spinal surgical robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth. Spinal surgical robots improve the repeatability and accuracy of spinal surgery.

The global market for Spinal Surgical Robots is estimated at US$ 67 million in 2018, reaching US$ 470 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% in 2019-2025.

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-X212/global-spinal-surgical-robots-market

Over the years, spinal surgery has evolved dramatically as advances in technology have enabled improvements in surgical techniques. Spinal surgery involves modifying the affected area of the back bones and nerves. It is a very delicate surgery to implant one or more screws or components. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.

Trends Influencing The Global Spinal Surgical Robots Market Share

Aging population

Reductions in hospital costs due to decreased length of stay

