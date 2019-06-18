Global Surgical Imaging Market to Reach $1.49 Billion by 2026 at 4.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, 'Surgical Imaging Market by Modality Type (Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others), Technology Type (Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)), and Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.' The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market segmentation, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. According to the report, the global surgical imaging market was estimated at $1.06 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register $1.49 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the study period.

Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, advantages offered by flat panel detector c-arms (FPD-c-arms), and rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide fuel the growth of the global surgical imaging market. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical imaging instruments restrains the growth to a certain extent. However, surge in adoption of surgical imaging in different surgeries are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1527

The Mobile C-Arms segment to maintain its dominance through 2019–2026-

Based on modality type, the Mobile C-Arms segment contributed to around three-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in adoption of mobile C-arms in various forms of minimally procedures, such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, general surgery, urology, and pain management; surge in usage of mobile C-arms in developing countries; and increase in number of hybrid operating rooms drive the growth of the segment. The Mini C-Arms segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% during 2019–2026.

The Flat Panel Detector C-Arms segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on technology type, the Flat Panel Detector C-Arms segment held the major share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths more than two-third of the total market. Rise in demand for flat-panel detector, technological advancements in FPD devices, and increase in awareness of FPD C-arm in developing regions spur the growth. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the study period.

North America to retain its top status during the estimated period-

Based on geography, North America generated nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2019–2026. Presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure along with higher adoption of surgical imaging systems, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgery, wide availability of advanced surgical imaging systems, presence of trained medical professionals in the region have worked as the major driving factors for the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the estimated period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1527

Frontrunners in the industry:

The key market players analyzed in the surgical imaging market report include GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Medtronic plc, Whale Imaging Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), and Shimadzu Corp. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Brain Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): Phone: +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

E-mail: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research