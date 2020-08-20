Global Subscription E-Commerce Market is expected to reach US$ 478 Bn by 2025|CAGR: 68%| UnivDatos Market Insights

- Subscription E-Commerce Market to witness wide adoption and is expected to witness a CAGR of 68% during the forecasted period. COVID-19 has positively impacted on some of the segments of e-commerce market which is highlighted in the study

NOIDA, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnivDatos Market Insights released a report titled "Subscription E-Commerce Market by Application (Beauty and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Clothing and Fashion, Entertainment, Health, and Fitness), End-Users (Women, Men, Kids), Payment Mode (Online, Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World) - Current Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)." Subscription E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 68% from 2019-2025 to reach US$ 478.2 billion by 2025.

Market Opportunities and Drivers

Over the last few years, the subscription e-commerce market has grown enormously, and in some regions, it has been found that the industry has witnessed a growth of almost 100%. Today, consumers are demanding products & services that are customized, seamless & flexible. Subscription e-commerce model allowing the subscription service to meet different customer criteria. Witnessing the current subscription e-commerce market, one can say that it is no longer limited to magazines and newspapers only, it has widespread its network to media, entertainment, consumer goods, enterprises, and so on. For instance: Netflix & Amazon Prime. According to the estimates, almost 75% of organizations selling D2C are offering subscription services by 2023.

Covid-19 Impact on Subscription E-commerce Market

The subscription e-commerce industry is proving its resilience during these hard times. According to the estimates, the subscription e-commerce OTT Video Streaming, Digital News & Media, E-Learning companies have witnessed a significant growth of more than 25%. At the same time, Travel & Hospitality, Sports Related companies witness considerable contraction in their business while Consumer IoT, Business IoT Services, Software for Small Businesses, B2B & B2C Software, Information Services, and memberships subscription providers have a limited impact over their business.

On an estimate, it is predicted by 2030, almost 90% of the human population aged 6 years or older will be online. Over the last few years, it is found that nearly 15% of online shoppers have subscribed to some sort of e-commerce services.

The subscription e-commerce market is mainly dominated by women, i.e. nearly 45% of women shoppers have subscribed to at least one e-commerce service while 40% of men shoppers subscribed for the same. However, men shoppers outperformed women when having three or more active subscriptions - 42% vs. 28%, respectively.

Global Subscription E-commerce Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Application, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Beauty and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Clothing and Fashion

Entertainment

Health and Fitness

Others

Beauty and personal care dominated the application segment of the global subscription e-commerce market and will grow at 67.2% CAGR during the analyzed period.

By Payment Mode, the market is primarily segmented into

Online

Offline

Amongst payment mode, online payment mode accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 68.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. Online payment mode is easy, reliable, and offers convenience to recurring payments, which suits consumers to adopt such payment mode while opting for these services.

By End-User, the market is primarily fragmented into

Women

Men

Kids

In 2019, women subscribers dominated the subscription e-commerce market with nearly 60% of the market share and it anticipated by 2025, the segment will garner US$ 246.6 billion of the market.

Subscription E-Commerce Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States and Rest of North America )

( and Rest of ) Europe ( France , Nordics, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , Nordics, and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Rest of World

Based on the estimation, North America dominated the subscription e-commerce market with nearly 70% of the market revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing internet penetration and consumer awareness regarding the benefits of subscription e-commerce products and services.

The major players targeting the market includes

Dollar Shave Club, Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Hello Fresh

Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's)

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc. (Ipsy)

PetSmart Inc

Netflix

Flintobox

Nature Delivered Ltd (Graze)

The Walt Disney Company Ltd.

The competitive landscape has been provided pointing out the position of the key market players in the market along with the market share that is held by major players. These players are constantly working on expanding the market reach through M&A's along with partnerships.

