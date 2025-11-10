Global Structural Battery Composites Market Outlook 2025-2032 Released

MOHALI, India, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scintillation Research has conducted a study on Structural Battery Composites technology and prepared a detailed report for various stakeholders.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Structural Battery Composites Market, offering detailed insights into its market size, key growth factors, major companies, and notable patents. It aims to analyse the market potential of Structural Battery Composites and deliver actionable, reliable information to stakeholders and investors. The report highlights key market insights, including market value and forecasting, emerging startups, recent partnerships and mergers, acquisitions, regulatory drivers, and standards related to the technology.

Structural battery composites are materials that can store energy like a battery while also being strong and lightweight, similar to components of a vehicle or device structure. The most common approach to realize such multifunctional composites has been to embed thin-film batteries within composite laminates to create a multifunctional composite structure.

Report Metrics Details Forecasting Period 2025-2033 Base year considered 2024 Forecast Unit USD (Millions) Geographies Covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America Companies Covered Tesla, Volvo, BMW, Boeing, Airbus, Hexcel, Mitre, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Teijin, Solvay, Bae Systems, Covestro, Engineering Group AG (EDAG), Hanwha Patent Data Yearly filing trend, Application-wise distribution of patent filings, Top assignees for structural battery composites patent filings, and priority countries

Market Size and Forecasting:

The Structural Battery Composites market size is estimated to grow from USD 35.3 million in 2025 to USD 162 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 21% from 2025 to 2033.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major driver for the development and use of structural batteries. The need for effective thermal management and high impact resistance in high-performance batteries is also driving the growth of advanced structural battery components.

North America holds the largest market share, accounting for 41% of the global revenue. The market is expected to grow significantly in North America, driven by the presence of major automotive manufacturers and government initiatives promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.

Recent Developments:

Solvay, in collaboration with Airborne, is developing a composite-based structural battery enclosure called the Battery Enclosure Materials Automation (BEMA) project. This project aims to create lightweight, next-generation battery packs by combining Solvay's advanced thermosetting materials with Airborne's automated composite manufacturing systems.

Engineers at Chalmers University of Technology and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden recently developed a structural battery that uses carbon fiber to work simultaneously as an electrode, conductor, and load-bearing material. It has properties that far exceed anything yet seen in terms of electrical energy storage, stiffness, and strength.

Volvo plans to glue prismatic cells together into one large block and then sandwich it between two metal plates to form the floor of future EVs. Volvo claims this approach would enable a more than 20 percent improvement in volumetric energy density in its next-generation batteries.

BAE is testing the structural batteries technology in the Lola-Drayson B12/69EV, which aims to become the world's fastest electric car.

Key Patent Insights:

The patent filing trend exhibits consistent filings between 2016 and 2024. More than 87% of overall patent applications were filed during this period.

Among companies, Airbus, Toyota, and BAE Systems are the major patent assignees.

More than 69% of patents have applicability to the automotive and aerospace industry, underscoring the rising demand for lightweight and high-efficiency materials in these industries.

Market Opportunities

Materials such as carbon nanotubes or graphene, lithium-ion, and others can potentially increase the energy density and power density of structural batteries. Further, the advancements in solid-state battery technology, offering higher energy densities and improved safety, present a significant opportunity for structural battery composites.

The growing environmental concerns are driving the development of recyclable thermoplastic composites to reduce the ecological footprint of EV parts and address end-of-life recycling challenges.

Key Companies and Research Institute

The major OEMs in the SBC market are Tesla, Volvo, BMW, Boeing, and Airbus. The vendors and suppliers include Hexcel, Mitre, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Teijin, Solvay, BAE Systems, Covestro, Engineering Group AG (EDAG), and Hanwha.

Many research institutes and universities are actively participating in the development of structural battery composites. These include Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Chalmers University of Technology, University of Oxford, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and Imperial College London.

