Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to Reach $11 Billion by 2029: BIS Research

The increased prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases has led to the high demand for better medicines and advanced therapeutics. The existing therapies mostly treat the symptoms of the disease. However, there was an impending need to identify the root causes of any disease and then treat it accordingly. This need was effectively met with the advent of regenerative medicines in the medical world. Regenerative medicine is an interdisciplinary field that involved the replacement or repair of the damaged tissue or organs, thereby completely curing the disease.

Stem cells represent a centrepiece of regenerative medicine and a sub-segment of the cell therapy category. The indefinite self-renewal and differentiation properties present stem cells as frontiers of regenerative medicine, enabling their application in a wide range of disorders. The global stem cell therapy market is fairly concentrated with the presence of big juggernauts as well small and medium organizations. Increasing funding from the government and other public and private organizations is leading to growing focus on stem cells, driving enormous stem cell research.

In addition, rising awareness and proven effectiveness of stem cell therapy products are the prominent driving factors for the global stem cell therapy market. Hence, with more research and developmental activities, more stem cell therapy products are expected to receive regulatory approval and be launched in the market, bringing about a revolution in the healthcare industry.

According to Nitish Singh, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "In 2018, the global stem cell therapy market was dominated by autologous treatment that contributed to 56% of the total market share. In the upcoming years, there is a high probability for the allogenic treatment to take the place of autologous treatment and to dominate the market, owning to the presence of multiple allogenic stem cell therapy products in the pipeline mainly in the phase II/III stages, that are expected to get launched in the next five to ten years, contributing significantly toward the growth of the allogenic stem cell therapy market."

Research Highlights:

In 2018, bone marrow and peripheral blood derived stem cells have been acknowledged as major contributors in the global stem cell therapy market, together contributing to 45% of the total market share in 2018.

On the basis of indication, cardiology and neurology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. This is attributed to increase in research and developmental activities in both the fields and the presence of huge number of pipeline products for several companies.

North America led the global stem cell therapy market in 2018, with an overall contribution of 52% of the global market share. Next to North America , Europe is the second leading contributor of the global stem cell therapy market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period among all the regions, with Japan as its major contributor in 2018.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global stem cell therapy market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global stem cell therapy market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segments, and market share analysis by geographical regions. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire global stem cell therapy market for the time period between 2018 and 2029.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 80 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 17 detailed company profiles including several key players, namely Athersys, Inc., CORESTEM, Inc, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Vericel Corporation, AlloSource, ANTEROGEN.CO., LTD., Regenexx, and Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What was the market size of the global stem cell therapy market in 2018, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029?

What is the expected growth rate of the global stem cell therapy market during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2029?

What are the key trends of the global stem cell therapy market? How is the market evolving, and what is its future scope?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global stem cell therapy market?

What are the potential indication areas of stem cell therapy? Which indication type led the market in 2018, and which one is anticipated to dominate the market in next 10 years?

What are the different regulatory decisions controlling stem cell therapy products and how are those affecting the growth of the global stem cell therapy market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different segments of the global stem cell therapy during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029:

On the basis of treatment type, including autologous treatment and allogenic treatment



on the basis of cell source, including bone marrow and peripheral blood, adipose tissue, placenta and umbilical cord, embryo, and others



On the basis of indication, including orthopaedic and dental, wounds and injuries, cardiology and neurology, immunology and inflammatory, oncology and metabolism, and others



On the basis of region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (ROW) What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global stem cell therapy market to sustain the competition of the market?

What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

Which key companies are offering stem cell therapy products?

Which of the other companies are dealing in stem cell therapies and have their products in the pipeline?

