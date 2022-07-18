Global Stem Cell Banking Market to Surpass US$ 17,912.71 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global stem cell banking market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,483.31 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Stem Cell Banking Market:

Increasing product approval by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global stem cell banking market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on April 12, 2022, BioCardia, Inc., a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, had announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BCDA-04, a proprietary allogeneic mesenchyme cell (MSC) population that is Neurokinin-1 receptor-positive (NK1R+). This allows BioCardia to initiate its First-in-Human Phase I/II trial in adult patients recovering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to the COVID-19, with trial initiation.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1354

Key Market Takeaways:

The global stem cell banking market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as agreements and collaboration by the key players in the market. For instance, on September 1, 2021, STEMCELL Technologies, a biotechnology company has announced the launch of human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) characterization and banking services in partnership with WiCell, a nonprofit organization of advance stem cell technologies. These services, offered through STEMCELL's Contract Assay Services division, will provide researchers with comprehensive cell quality assessments and enable them to generate cell banks using standardized practices.

Among Source type, Cord Blood holds a dominant position, owing to increasing research and development for treating COVID-19 infection. For instance, in May 2022, Cells4Life Group LLP, an umbilical cord blood bank, published a study that was released to assess the safety of umbilical cord blood stem cells as a COVID-19 treatment, critically sick patients who had an umbilical cord blood stem cell infusion had a 91% survival rate. The use of mesenchyme stem cells was reported to have no side effects, and the procedure generally seemed secure.

Key players operating in the global stem cell banking market include Stem Cyte, Inc., CRYO-CELL INTERNATIONAL, INC., ViaCord, Cord Blood Registry, SmartCells, Inc., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Cryo Stemcell, Reliance Life Sciences, and Transcell Biolife Pvt. Ltd.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1354

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Stem Cell Banking Market, By Source Type:

Cord Blood



Cord Tissue

Global Stem Cell Banking Market, By Service Type:

Collection and Transportation



Processing



Analysis



Storage

Global Stem Cell Banking Market, By Application:

Leukemia



Diabetes



Lymphoma



Cerebral Palsy



Thalassemia



Others

Global Stem Cell Banking Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1354

Find more related trending reports below:

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source (Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, and Others), by Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Stem Cell Type (Hematopoietic Stem Cells, Pluripotent Stem Cells, and Mesenchymal Stem Cells), by Treatment (Microfracture, Osteochondral Transplant, Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation, and Others), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Stem Cells Market, By Type (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Natural Rosette Cells, Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells), By Application (Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery and Development), By Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, Expansion and Sub-Culture), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights