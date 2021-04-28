Global Spending on Advertising Expected to Surpass $630 Billion Dollars in 2024

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising and Branding agencies are part of that lucky group of business sectors that actually increased revenues because of the Pandemic. People have had more free time to surf the net to buy things… to see things… to participate in things…all of which are advertised! eCommerce and eSports are some of the fastest growing beneficiaries. Growth will likely come as the proliferation of digital mediums, such as tablets and smartphones, provide new revenue streams and increased demand for digital advertising services. For example, many digital advertising tactics have yet to be fully used, such as mobile and location-based advertising. The accelerated adoption of e-commerce platforms and other online services catalyzed by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have created a lasting higher level of demand for digital advertising services as well. A report from Statista said that the spending on advertising worldwide has been increasing steadily during the pandemic and that it is expected to see steady growth starting in 2021, and surpass 630 billion U.S. dollars in 2024. Active companies in the market this week include Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA), WPP (NYSE: WPP), Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA).

Statista continued: "North America is the region that invests the most in the sector, followed by Asia and Western Europe. Middle East and Africa as well as Central and Eastern Europe spend the least, however, they can boast the highest growth. The global TV advertising spending in 2019 amounted to more than 176 billion U.S. dollars and it is expected to decrease, albeit slowly, to nearly 158 billion dollars by 2022. Europe together with Latin America are the only regions expected to see growth in TV investments in the measured period. Global radio advertising is projected to slightly grow between 2020 and 2022, offset by the impact of the pandemic on the industry, and ultimately reach 30.3 billion U.S. dollars."

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) BREAKING NEWS: Troika and Devlin Design Group Partner with the LCS to Launch their New Broadcast Design - Troika Media Group, Inc. ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports, today announced it has teamed up with Devlin Design Group to create the new broadcast experience for the League Championship Series (LCS). The LCS is North America's largest professional esports league in the world's most watched esport, League of Legends.

The state-of-the-art graphics and set design, including the construction of a new set complete with the State Farm Analyst Desk and leading edge display technology, seamlessly convey tournament and match information, LCS branding, and paid sponsorships in a versatile environment. The dynamic stage allows LCS expert analysts to easily move between and interact with different staging areas for a more engaging broadcast presentation.

"We're so excited to finally be able to share this new design and State Farm Analyst Desk with our fans," said Justin Restaino, Creative Technology Producer for the LCS. "It's beautiful and perfectly captures the spirit and new branding of the LCS, but it also achieves the flexibility and function needed for both in-person and remote broadcasts, as we gradually ease back into live events."

The goal of the project was to bring competitive gaming and the fan experience to a new level for esports fans, and signal a page turned for the LCS. As esports continues to attract a larger audience and big brand sponsors, and following the LCS's recent rebranding, the new design needed to capture the league's fresh and vibrant spirit, and push the boundaries of a traditional sports broadcast. To achieve this, Troika and Devlin Design Group brought design and technology together to re-imagine a dynamic new LCS experience.

Troika, an agency known for their anthropological research in fandom and extensive work with blue-chip entertainment and sports clients, took a fan-centric approach to the brand design and animation.

"Esports fans are a very avid community," said Troika Creative Director Josh Lynne. "To meet their needs, we built a package that delivers on different viewing experiences—a scalable system that has emotional and informational range, allows focus to be placed on any of the brand drivers, and celebrates the individual player, team or league as needed." CONTINUED… For more information about Troika Media Group, visit www.thetmgrp.com; www.troika.tv

Other recent developments in the markets include:

WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently announced Choreograph, a new global data company, to help clients realize the value of their first-party data, consult on and implement their data and technology strategies, and advise on privacy-first approaches to navigate the fast-changing data landscape. Choreograph brings together the specialist data units of GroupM and Wunderman Thompson into a single company with global reach, accessible to all WPP clients and companies.

Choreograph's core belief is that marketers own their first-party data with consumer permission; respect for privacy and the intentional use of data is at the heart of its approach. Guided by this philosophy, Choreograph will continue to create market-leading tools to support clients in the appropriate and responsible application of data in advertising. Choreograph's role is to orchestrate and integrate data sets, including managing first-party data as a service, to expand audiences for growth, and to use data to optimise and improve media, creative and consumer experiences.

Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications group in the world, and part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), recently announced the launch of Omni Health. Omni Health is a unique extension of Omnicom's marketing operating system, Omni. It's the first and only end-to-end healthcare-centric data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare marketers and clients.

Most importantly, Omni Health was engineered to ensure compliant use of sensitive or protected data. The platform integrates key healthcare datasets owned and licensed by Omnicom Health Group – including physician data, medical and pharmacy claims, and prescription coverage data – with consumer data, including demographics, purchasing behavior and media consumption. Furthermore, it can ingest and integrate client data assets.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) recently announced the release of its sixth annual sustainability report utilizing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards framework. The report represents a step forward for the company and its long-term commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs. The new report tracks IPG's global energy usage and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire portfolio, reflecting IPG's commitment to climate action. The new report also aligns with IPG's UN Global Compact Communication on Progress, and focuses heavily on human capital disclosures, including those around parental leave, gender pay equity, and diversity data. IPG is working toward further ESG reporting enhancements, utilizing additional standards, and frameworks.

"ESG is a key area of focus for IPG" noted Philippe Krakowsky, IPG's Chief Executive Officer. "As a leader in marketing services, and a citizen of the communities where our employees live, work, and vote, we welcome the responsibility to operate sustainably, contributing to a healthier society and a healthier planet," he continued.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) recently announced that it will report its results for the three months ending March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to review its results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-412-902-4266 or toll free 1-888-346-6216. Please ask the operator for the "MDC Partners First Quarter Results Conference Call." To ensure proper connection, it is advised to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide.

