Global Speech Analytics Market Size was Valued at USD 950 Million in 2018 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.84% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

- Speech Analytics Market Overview

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speech Analytics has become increasingly popular in the telecommunications industry because of the huge amount of data produced by the emergence of the connected world definition. The reported calls were initially analyzed manually, but the rise in call volume demands sufficient and reliable analysis, leading to the introduction of voice analytics.

In particular, companies are implementing cloud-based contact analytics, which helps identify potential risks with real-time insights into consumers; it can identify high-value customers and handle them effectively through product life cycles to increase sales.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Interactive Intelligence Group

NICE Systems

Verint Systems

Avaya

Genesys

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

inContact

Calabrio

CallMiner

ClaraBridge

Others

REGION WISE SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest share in global voice analytics market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This market's growth is due to the presence of a large number of voice analytics software vendors in the U.S service industry, and increasing number of contact centers in the area.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth rate due to growing number of contact centers, increased voice importance in the multi-channel world, and increasing demand for cloud analytics.

SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES THIS REPORT COVERS

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

On-Premise

Cloud

SPEECH ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Telecom

IT

Outsourcing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Speech Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Speech Analytics development in the United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

