Global Specialty Resins Market Estimated to Churn Output of 2500 Kilotons by End of Forecast Period of 2020-2030: TMR

- Properties such as high tensile strength, good water absorption, viscosity, and others may bring expansive growth opportunities for the specialty resins market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

- Considering the factors influencing the growth rate, the global specialty resins market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing application range of specialty resins acts as a prime growth-generating factor and will help the specialty resins market to gain good growth through the forecast period of 2020-2030. The growing demand for specialty resins equipped with special features is further inviting exponential growth opportunities for the specialty resins market.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after exhaustive research on all the factors, predict the global specialty resins market to record a CAGR of ~5 percent from 2020 to 2030. The global specialty resins market was valued at ~US$ 6 bn in 2019 and is prognosticated to reach a value of ~US$ 11 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The need for environmental conservation is ringing alarm bells across the specialty resins market. The specialty resins market is testing the power of sustainability and the innovations have led to the development of recyclable epoxy resins. Sustainable propositions are becoming a common thing in the specialty resins market and are expected to bring enormous growth in the near future.

Specialty Resins Market: The Analysts' Opinion

The analysts, after thorough research on all prospects of the specialty resins market, have highlighted various features that may influence the growth of the specialty resins market negatively or positively. The analysts shed light on the plight of the top-tier companies in the specialty resins market during the novel coronavirus pandemic. These companies have limited themselves to only business-critical activities in these unprecedented times.

According to analysts, the manufacturers are scaling the roadmap of a circular economy to propel their credibility credentials in the global market scenario. The analysts also opine that the demand for sustainable, innovative, and lightweight composite material technologies for automotive applications is on the rise.

Specialty Resins Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of type, the epoxy segment is estimated to hold a prominent growth share of the global specialty resins market

The global specialty resins market is extrapolated to reach an output of 2500 kilo tons by the end of the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to garner massive growth in terms of regional segmentation

is estimated to garner massive growth in terms of regional segmentation Europe may offer immense growth opportunities for the specialty resins market

may offer immense growth opportunities for the specialty resins market The Middle East and Africa and Latin America jointly constituted 20.8 percent market share in 2019

and and jointly constituted 20.8 percent market share in 2019 The Middle East and Africa and Latin America may jointly lose a share of 2.4 percent by 2030

Specialty Resins Market: Growth Accelerators

The specialty resins market is expected to grow substantially mainly due to the expansive demand from downstream markets specifically from automobiles, aerospace, and composite.

The characteristics of specialty resins such as water resistance, chemical resistance, and others may bring tremendous growth prospects for the specialty resins market

High hardness and magnified UV resistance are some other features that make them an ideal fit in the construction industry, thus increasing the growth rate of the specialty resins market

Rapid urbanization is also a prominent reason for the growth of the specialty resins market

Specialty Resins Market: Major Challenges

The cost of prominent raw materials required in the production of specialty resins like maleic anhydride, phthalic anhydride, and styrene has soared greatly over the years. Increasing prices of raw materials are eventually increasing the price of specialty resins, thus proving to be a vital growth dampener for the specialty resins market.

Global Specialty Resins Market: Segmentation

By Type

Vinyl

Epoxy

Polyamides

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Others (including Ion Exchange Resins and Ionomer Resins)

By End-use

Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Others (including Packaging and Medical)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

