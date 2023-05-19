Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market to Reach $1.67 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

The study projects the market to grow at an influential CAGR of 14.10% between 2023-2033

FREMONT, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global space carbon fiber composite market was valued at $393.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.10%.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for space carbon fiber composite:

Increase in demand for satellites

A growing number of deep space exploration programs

Increase in the utilization of carbon fiber composite in small launch vehicles

The detailed study is a compilation of 79 market data tables and 23 figures spread across 178 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Nilopal Ojha, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Space infrastructure is on the rise and particularly the small satellite constellation is increasing, which is supporting the demand for space carbon fiber composites. While dedicated space missions are being developed for communication and Earth observation, the demand for manufacturing lightweight satellite and launch vehicle components is one of the major focuses for satellite manufacturers, enhancing the need for space carbon fiber composites. This study captures market insights on current and emerging opportunities for diverse stakeholder groups within the advanced materials domain (across the New Space sector)."

North America to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period (2023-2033)

North America accounted for the highest share of 48% in the space carbon fiber composite market in 2022, owing to the increasing space activities, such as the launch of satellite mega-constellations and the development of reusable launch vehicles and small launch vehicles. Moreover, the region is home to several key companies that are engaged extensively in developing and providing advanced materials for space applications.

Major Industry Leaders in the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market

The companies profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are as follows:

Applied Composites

Airborne

ACPT Inc. (Advanced Composite Products and Technology)

Boston Materials, Inc

CarboSpaceTech GmbH

CPI AdamWorks, LLC

CST Composites

Calian Group Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Hanwha Cimarron

Oxeon AB

Peak Technology

Rockwest Composites, Inc.

RUAG Group

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

TRB

Toray Advanced Composites

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Maxar Technologies

ROCKET LAB USA

Thales Group

Airbus S.A.S

ArianeGroup

Boeing

Recent Developments in the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market

In October 2022 , Beyond Gravity received the contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which would be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper.

, Beyond Gravity received the contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which would be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper. In October 2022 , Beyond Gravity and HyPrSpace formed a partnership for the development of the orbital micro-launcher OB-1, with the structural composite parts of the rocket based on innovative flexline technology.

, Beyond Gravity and HyPrSpace formed a partnership for the development of the orbital micro-launcher OB-1, with the structural composite parts of the rocket based on innovative flexline technology. In July 2022 , Boston Materials and Textron Systems announced a partnership to jointly develop an enhanced thermal protection system (TPS) based on the Z-axis fiber technology to be deployed in hypersonic vehicles and reusable launch vehicles.

, Boston Materials and Textron Systems announced a partnership to jointly develop an enhanced thermal protection system (TPS) based on the Z-axis fiber technology to be deployed in hypersonic vehicles and reusable launch vehicles. In March 2022 , Beyond Gravity and Amazon announced a partnership to develop and manufacture customized satellite dispenser systems for Project Kuiper. The project aims to establish a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation comprising 3,236 satellites.

