Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 - More Suppliers, More Opportunities, More Business

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Global Sources, the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 returns for its third edition from April 24 to 26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City. As a premier B2B trade show, the event will welcome over 10,000 global buyers and feature more than 500 verified manufacturers from Vietnam and Asia across key industries, including Fashion & Accessories, Home & Gifts, and Electronics & Home Appliances.

Vietnam is emerging as a leading sourcing destination, known for cost-effective, high-quality, and export-ready products. Seventy percent of exhibitors are Vietnamese manufacturers, giving buyers direct access to Made-in-Vietnam solutions. The remaining 30% includes suppliers from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan area, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded supplier base.

With access to over 30,000 export-ready products, buyers can connect with OEM, ODM, and OBM manufacturers, discover the latest innovations, and build lasting partnerships with suppliers offering competitive pricing and flexible production capabilities.

Key Sourcing Categories & Industry Trends

The fair showcases high-demand product categories, including Fashion Apparel, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Furniture & Home Décor, Household Supplies, Fabric & Textile Supplies, Bags & Luggage, Gifts & Stationery, Packaging, Festival & Occasional Gifts, Art & Craft Supplies, and Home & Housewares.

Exhibitors from Vietnam and Asia offer a diverse of trending, sustainable, and high-demand products, providing buyers with more choices to meet evolving market needs. From eco-friendly home décor and ethically sourced fashion pieces to innovative household essentials, attendees can stay ahead of market trends and gain exclusive access to the latest products that are shaping the global sourcing landscape.

Streamline Your Sourcing Journey with 1-on-1 Business Matching

Beyond product discovery, the show elevates the buyer experience through its exclusive Business Matching Program. This program allows buyers to schedule one-on-one pre-arranged meetings with top suppliers while enjoying exclusive benefits, ensuring a seamless and efficient sourcing experience.

Recognized by leading international brands, the event has welcomed past attendees such as Forcast, El Corte Inglés, Enchanté Accessories, Target, Mars, Walmart Sourcing, Sam's Club, Li & Fung, Adidas, ACFC, Maison Corporation, Kingfisher and more.

Be a part of Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 – connect with top suppliers, discover thousands of export-ready products, and gain a competitive edge in global sourcing.

For more information, please visit https://sourcingfairvn.globalsources.com/ or contact us at gsfvietnam@globalsources.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627132/Banner___PR_International.jpg