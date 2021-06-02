Global Solution Introduces New Trading Platform

ROSEAU, Dominica, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst a worldwide awakening of markets, still under volatile conditions, world renowned trading brokerage firm Global Solution has announced its new interface and platform is on air, open to all users and new registrants. Incorporating the latest trading technology and with the end user in mind, this platform is already attracting the attention of thousands of traders from around the world, and is open globally to all clients, regardless of initial deposit.

"It was clear to us that the circumstances of the post COVID-19 reality demand some rethinking about how trading is executed," explained Global Solution's spokesperson, Gwenyth Herrares. "Today's traders are much more exposed, and therefore an optimal platform must provide them with as many tools as possible for efficient decision making. We know that our traders count on us to initiate rather than to follow in the path of other trading brands, most of which sadly haven't adapted themselves to this new reality. That's why it was imperative for us to launch our new interface now and to stay ahead of market movements, rather than to wait till the markets dictate our behavior."

Sailing the stormy seas

For the past year, most traditional markets have been unattractive to the average trader, due to their exposure to the global economic slowdown. However, the changes witnessed in recent weeks should not be interpreted as a return to normal, but rather as traders retesting the waters. With Global Solution's new platform and website, it is possible to get access to high-class resources, including to-the-minute financial news, relevant market data, an economic calendar, and more - all with the goal of keeping traders as updated as possible and bettering their decision-making process.

"This is just the beginning, there are more upgrades to come, and that's a promise," concluded Herrares.

About Global Solution

Founded with the goal of changing the way online trading is executed in 2021 and despite being relatively new, Global Solution is already considered a preferred trading solution by many traders from different backgrounds. The array of account types and the vast asset offer grants every user the freedom to operate according to budget, strategy and goals. Support is granted by financial and technical experts in multiple languages and through various means, such as telephone and email. The new platform is desktop, mobile and tablet friendly, allowing smooth trading on different devices.

SOURCE Global Solution