Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market to Reach US$ 1,501.17 Million by 2028 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global sodium hexametaphosphate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 900.24 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market:

Sodium hexametaphosphates (SHMP) have a wide range of uses in the food industry, including increasing the water binding properties of proteins in processed meats, protein precipitation for purification purposes, and prevention of protein sedimentation in sterilized milks. For instance, the global market for cheese is incresing rapidly, According to Dairy Industries International, the global cheese sales surpassed $114.1 billion in 2019, and have followed a steady upward revenue pattern year over year (Y-O-Y). The high growth in the cheese market will help to grow the sodium hexametaposphate market simultaneously as it is the main ingredient for the manufacturing of cheese and dairy products.

Sodium hexametaphosphates can be used as corrosion inhibitor, flotation agent, dispersing agent, high temperature binder and dyeing aid. Sodium Hexametaphosphate is also applied to the surface treatment, such as, antirust agent, detergent additive, cement hardening accelerator, pulp diffuser to increase permeability, as well as wash utensils and chemical fibers to remove iron ions in the pulp. In the petroleum industry, it is used to prevent the rust of drill pipes and control the viscosity of mud during the oil drilling process. The wide range of applications of the sodium hexametphosphate is helping to grow its market rapidly.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global sodium hexametaphosphate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Increase in awareness regarding eco-friendly industrial processes and rise in industrial development of water treatment plants is a major factor propelling the demand for sodium hexametaphosphate. This, in turn, is driving the global sodium hexametaphosphate market. Sodium hexametaphosphate is used as a water softner. Sodium hexametaphosphate has the function of forming fixed soluble complexes with metal ions, especially alkali metal ions, which can effectively prevent the precipitation of hardly soluble salts of alkali metal. At the same time, it can also plat the role of removing the melting boiler and precipitation. So it is widely used in the softening of various industrial water.

Among grade , the technical grade type of the sodium hexametaphosphate accounted for the market share of 44.9%. The technical grade sodium hexametaphosphate has various applications in the industrial and institutional cleaning. A significant use for sodium hexametaphosphate is as a deflocculant in the production of clay-based ceramic particles. It is also used as a dispersing agent to break down clay and other soil types for soil texture assessment. Sodium Hexametaphosphate are ingredients in tartar-control toothpastes that can help prevent buildup of hardened deposits in teeth. It is used as an active ingredient in toothpastes as an anti-staining and tartar prevention ingredient.

Major players operating in the global sodium hexametaphosphate market include Kraft Chemical Company, Inc., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Mexichem, Prayon S.A., Innophos, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co.,Ltd, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), Yixing Tianyuan Chemical Co., Ltd., Recochem Inc., Hubei xingfa chemicals group co., LTD, Weifang Huabo Chemical Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Tianjia Food Chemical Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical Co., LTD., etc.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in January 2022, Solvay and Prayon announced the completion of Prayon's acquisition of Capterall, an innovative and sustainable solution for water treatment and specified product for the reduction of pollutants in wastewater. With this new acquisition, Prayon, which is currently active in water treatment, is further strengthening its range of solutions for its industrial customers. This acquisition helps the global market for the sodium hexametaphosphate to further increase as a waste water treatment chemical.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Grade:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Form:

Granular or Flaky

Glass Pallets

Powder

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Industrial Applications

Others

Global Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

