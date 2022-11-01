Global Smart Harvest Market to Reach $16.85 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

Smart harvesting is anticipated to be a great solution for the labor shortage in agriculture and to obtain more yield without much wastage.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Smart Harvest Market – A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global smart harvest market was valued at $8.38 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.85 billion by 2027.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for smart harvesting:

High adoption of smart agriculture techniques to optimize crop yield

Need for reducing crop production cost

Lack of sufficient workforce

The detailed study is a compilation of 114 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 212 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Haritha Surendran, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Smart harvest is expected to be a great replacement for conventional harvest. Through a better adoption of robotic harvesters and autonomous tractors, agriculture can be taken to an advanced level. Issues such as labor shortage and demand for fresh produces can also be addressed, which will offer proper food security."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Agrobot, Harvest Automation, Iron Ox, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, MetoMotion, Mycionics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, TORTUGA AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC., AVL Motion B.V., Harvest CROO, Cerescon BV, Deere & Company, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Ripe Robotics, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Vision Robotics Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Global Smart Harvest Market

In June 2022 , Dogtooth Technologies introduced its latest fleet of strawberry-harvesting robots, mainly in the U.K. and Australia , to ease growers' labor woes.

, Dogtooth Technologies introduced its latest fleet of strawberry-harvesting robots, mainly in the U.K. and , to ease growers' labor woes. In November 2021 , Iron Ox launched Grover, an all-new autonomous mobile robot. Grover is a durable, hygienic as well as highly capable autonomous mobile robot that allows Iron Ox to save water, land, and energy.

, Iron Ox launched Grover, an all-new autonomous mobile robot. Grover is a durable, hygienic as well as highly capable autonomous mobile robot that allows Iron Ox to save water, land, and energy. In November 2021 , Fieldin acquired Midnight Robotics to advance its autonomous platforms. This acquisition was aimed at creating a brand-new sensor-based platform with driving technologies to improve the day-to-day management of the farm.

On-Field Agriculture Expected to Gain Majority in Smart Harvest Market Between 2022-2027

The application segment for the smart harvest market includes controlled environment agriculture and on-field agriculture segments as per the study conducted by BIS Research, between the two application segments, the on-field agriculture segment is anticipated to dominate the global smart harvest market with a significant share.

Robotic harvesters or autonomous harvesting systems are gaining popularity among crop growers globally. Growers are adopting autonomous harvesters for selective harvesting crops, which further save their time, energy, and labor cost as well. It further helps in solving food security issues by producing more yield without any wastage.

