Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market to Reach $5.32 Billion by 2025

FREMONT, California, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market intelligence report by BIS Research titled "Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025", the global single cell multi-omics market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow over $5.32 billion by 2025. The global single cell multi-omics market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The growth is aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying services markets such as diagnostics, drug discovery, and biomarker identification.

Browse 37 Market Data Tables and 203 Figures spread through 331 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market"

As per the World Health Organization, the global healthcare expenditure is estimated to reach an exorbitant $8.5 trillion in 2020, owing to an increasing economic burden of chronic diseases which are estimated to constitute almost 43% of the global economic burden. A soaring demand for better treatment outcome is leading to an ascending need for preventive, precise healthcare, and tailored medication.

The growth of the precision medicine market over the last decade, and specifically during the time period of 2010-2017, has been colossal and has led to a growth of parallel fields of study and possible healthcare implementations. Single cell multi-omics is an integral aspect of precision medicine, which studies the heterogeneity and characteristics of an individual cell.

Single cell multi-omics approach has revolutionized the biomedical research by integration and analysis of data from single cell-omics layers. Single cell multi-omics technology enables the construction of a separate single cell map for each omics layer of an individual cell. The multi-omics approach generates an unprecedented amount of data to provide multi-faceted insights on the interrelation of omics layers on disease processes and the underlying mechanisms regulating both healthy and diseased cells.

According to Tanvi Gulati, Analyst at BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor of the global single cell multi-omics market and contributed approximately 45.40% to the global market value in 2019. This region is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2025 and continue to dominate the market in 2025 as well. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 26.52% to the market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period."

Research Highlights:

The emergence of several advancements in the single cell multi-omics industry, spear-headed by the insurgence of next-generation sequencing, has revolutionized health regimes by largely targeting chronic diseases that need to be addressed immediately. With rapid developments taking place at an escalating pace, the industry is consistently evolving to provide more precise care, providing significant realization to the term, precision diagnostics.

In 2018, single cell genomics has been acknowledged as the major contributor of the global single cell multi-omics market and the market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Global single cell multi-omics market for stem cell is expected to witness a robust CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025. However, the single cell multi-omics for oncology is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Single cell analysis market is expected to witness a robust growth owing to the rapid technological advances being achieved through systems such as droplet digital PCR and microfluidic-based system. In addition to this, development of automated systems for single cell analysis has contributed majorly for the growth of the market.

10x Genomics, Inc., is currently the largest shareholder in the single cell multi-omics market. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its expansive product portfolio, led by dedicated single cell multi-omics solutions.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global single cell multi-omics market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global single cell multi-omics market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segments, and growth share analysis by geographical regions. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire single cell multi-omics market for 2019 and 2025.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 15 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as 10x Genomics, Inc., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Perkin Elmer, and Inc. QIAGEN N.V.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What was the total revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2025?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that may lead to an increase in the demand for the global single cell multi-omics market during the forecast period, 2019-2025?

Which technologies are anticipated to break-through the current single cell multi-omics approach?

What are the regulatory procedures required to unify the approval process for emerging single cell multi-omics?

How is each segment of the global single cell multi-omics market expected to grow by 2025? What was the revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market by:

type, such as single cell genomics market, single cell proteomics and transcriptomics market, and single cell metabolomics market in 2018?



product, such as systems & instruments and consumables in 2018?



workflow, such as single cell isolation, single cell preparation, and single cell analysis in 2018?



application, such as oncology, immunology, neurology, microbiology, stem cell, cell biology, and others in 2018?



region, such as North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World in 2018?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World in 2018? Which are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global single cell multi-omics market, and what are their contributions?

What is the growth potential of each major single cell multi-omics manufacturer and service provider?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by major players in order to sustain the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for single cell multi-omics?

