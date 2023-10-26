Global Silicon Wafer Shipment Growth to Bounce Back in 2024 After 2023 Decline, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global shipments of silicon wafers are projected to decline 14% in 2023, to 12,512 million square inches (MSI) from the record high of 14,565 MSI in 2022 before bouncing back in 2024 as wafer and semiconductor demand recovers and inventory levels normalize, SEMI reported today in its annual silicon shipment forecast. Continuing softness in demand for semiconductors and challenging macroeconomic conditions are driving the 2023 decline.

2023 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)

Momentum from the 2024 rebound is expected to continue through 2026, with wafer shipments setting new highs as silicon demand increases to support artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and industrial applications.

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), October 2023

*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices – Excludes Non-Polished and Reclaimed Wafers

*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.

All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers shipped by wafer manufacturers to end users. The data does not include non-polished or reclaimed wafers.

For more information, please visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics .

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 3,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org , contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter ) to learn more.

Association Contact

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: mhall@semi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256848/SEMI_Chart_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SEMI