Global Silicon Carbide Market to Witness 27.12% CAGR by 2032, Supported by Growing Adoption in EVs and Energy Systems, Says MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study published by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Silicon Carbide Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 27.12% during 2026–2032. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) in power electronics, particularly across electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and high-efficiency industrial applications.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Silicon Carbide Market, accounting for approximately 63% of the total market share in 2026. The region's leadership is supported by strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems, increasing EV production, and significant investments in power electronics and renewable energy infrastructure.

Global Silicon Carbide Market Key Takeaways

The Global Silicon Carbide Market was valued at around USD 2.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.01 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 12.70 billion by 2032, reflecting robust market expansion driven by increasing demand for high-performance semiconductor materials and energy-efficient power devices.

By product type, black silicon carbide accounted for approximately 54% of the market share in 2026, owing to its widespread use in abrasives, refractories, and industrial applications.

By grade, the abrasive grade segment held a significant share of around 34% in 2026, supported by consistent demand from metallurgy, construction, and manufacturing industries.

The presence of leading companies continues to strengthen the competitive landscape through ongoing investments in wafer production capacity, device innovation, and vertical integration strategies across the silicon carbide value chain.

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Primary Catalysts Fueling the Growth of the Global Silicon Carbide Industry

Surging Electrification and Power Electronics Demand Fueling SiC Adoption

The rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing demand for high-efficiency power electronics are among the most significant factors driving the global silicon carbide market. SiC-based devices, including MOSFETs and Schottky diodes, offer superior performance characteristics such as higher energy efficiency, faster switching capabilities, and reduced power losses compared to traditional silicon-based components.

As governments worldwide enforce stringent emission regulations and actively promote vehicle electrification, automakers are increasingly integrating silicon carbide solutions to enhance vehicle range, improve energy efficiency, and reduce charging times. This transition is further reinforced by the rising need for high-performance power management systems across industrial applications.

In parallel, the accelerating deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, particularly solar inverters and wind power systems, is amplifying the demand for SiC-based power devices. These systems require efficient energy conversion and high-voltage operation, positioning silicon carbide as a critical enabling technology in the global transition toward sustainable energy.

Advancements in Wafer Scaling and Fabrication Technologies Driving Market Expansion

Technological progress in silicon carbide manufacturing is playing a pivotal role in strengthening market growth and enabling broader commercial adoption. A key development is the industry's transition toward larger wafer sizes, particularly 150 mm and 200 mm wafers, which significantly improve production efficiency and support economies of scale.

Simultaneously, continuous innovations in fabrication techniques, including Physical Vapor Transport (PVT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), are enhancing material quality and device reliability. These advanced processes help reduce defect densities, increase yield rates, and optimize overall manufacturing efficiency.

As a result, silicon carbide is becoming increasingly cost-effective and scalable, making it more accessible for large-scale deployment across automotive, industrial, and energy applications. This technological evolution is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of next-generation power semiconductor solutions.

Structural Challenges Affecting the Scalability of the Silicon Carbide Market

High Manufacturing Complexity and Cost Constraints

Despite its strong growth trajectory, the global silicon carbide market continues to face challenges related to high production costs and complex manufacturing processes. The fabrication of high-quality SiC wafers requires advanced technologies, precise process control, and substantial capital investment, which can limit scalability and increase overall device costs.

Moreover, technical challenges such as crystal defects, wafer yield limitations, and supply chain constraints further impact production efficiency and market expansion. These factors pose barriers, particularly for new entrants and smaller manufacturers seeking to establish a foothold in the market.

However, ongoing investments in research and development, along with advancements in process optimization and capacity expansion, are expected to gradually mitigate these challenges. Over time, improvements in manufacturing efficiency and cost reduction strategies are likely to support the wider adoption of silicon carbide technologies across diverse end-use industries.

Market Analysis by Product Type, Grade & Region

By product type, black silicon carbide dominated the Global Silicon Carbide Market in 2026, accounting for approximately 54% of the total market share. This leadership is primarily driven by its extensive application across abrasive processes such as grinding, cutting, and polishing, along with its use in refractory and metallurgical operations. Its superior hardness, thermal stability, and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred material across diverse industrial sectors. Furthermore, the consistent demand from manufacturing and construction industries continues to reinforce its market position. As industrial activities expand globally, black silicon carbide is expected to maintain its dominance while supporting steady volume-driven growth.

By grade, the abrasive grade segment held a leading share of around 34% in 2026, supported by strong and consistent demand from industries such as construction, automotive, and metal fabrication. This segment continues to benefit from the widespread use of silicon carbide in grinding, surface finishing, and cutting applications, where durability and efficiency are critical. However, alongside this stable demand, the electronic or semiconductor-grade segment is witnessing accelerated growth due to rising adoption in high-performance power electronics. Increasing deployment in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced industrial applications is gradually shifting market dynamics toward higher-value, technology-driven segments.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific led the Global Silicon Carbide Market, capturing approximately 63% of the total market share in 2026. This dominance is primarily driven by the region's well-established semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy infrastructure.

Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea continue to play a pivotal role, supported by favorable government policies, strong domestic demand, and the presence of key industry participants across the silicon carbide value chain. In addition, the region is witnessing significant advancements in wafer manufacturing capabilities and capacity expansion initiatives. For instance:

2025: China's silicon carbide industry entered an increasingly competitive phase as multiple domestic and international players accelerated the development of 8-inch (200 mm) SiC production lines. Companies such as Silan Microelectronics advanced the construction of large-diameter wafer facilities, while STMicroelectronics, in collaboration with Sanan Optoelectronics, progressed toward initial production at its Chongqing-based manufacturing site. These developments highlight the region's strategic focus on scaling production, strengthening supply chains, and reinforcing its leadership in the global silicon carbide market.

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Strategic Advancements and Capacity Expansions Transforming the Silicon Carbide Market Landscape

The global silicon carbide market is witnessing a wave of strategic advancements as leading semiconductor players accelerate investments in next-generation wafer technologies and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. In 2025, Infineon marked a significant milestone by commencing deliveries of its first silicon carbide products manufactured on advanced 200 mm wafers from its Villach, Austria facility. This development represents a critical step toward improving production efficiency and supporting high-performance applications across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial power electronics.

Building on this momentum, STMicroelectronics also reported notable progress in expanding its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint. The company confirmed advancements in its Silicon Carbide Campus in Catania, Italy, with 200 mm wafer production scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. This initiative is expected to enhance manufacturing scalability, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reinforce ST's leadership in next-generation power semiconductor technologies.

Collectively, these developments highlight the industry's strong focus on transitioning to larger wafer sizes, improving cost efficiency, and meeting the rapidly growing demand for silicon carbide solutions across high-growth end-use sectors.

Key Industry Participants in the Global Silicon Carbide Market

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Wolfspeed, Inc.

onsemi

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Semikron Danfoss

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Littelfuse, Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co.

Resonac Holdings

SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Washington Mills

CoorsTek Inc.

ESD-SIC B.V.

Others

Global Silicon Carbide Market Scope

By Product Type: Black Silicon Carbide, Green Silicon Carbide

By Form: Powder, Grains, Crystals, Wafers/Substrates, Ceramic Components & Parts, Others

By Device Type: SiC Power MOSFETs, SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs), SiC Power Modules, Others

By Voltage: Low, Medium, High, Very High, Ultra-High Voltage

By Wafer Size: Below 100 mm, 150–200 mm, Above 200 mm

By Grade: Metallurgical, Abrasive, Electronic/Semiconductor, Ultra-High Purity

By Process: Acheson Process, PVT, CVD, Sintering & Reaction Bonding, Others

By End User: Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers & IT, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Railway, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Metallurgy

By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

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MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a global market research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering reliable, data-driven insights across a wide spectrum of high-growth and emerging industries. The firm follows a robust and structured research methodology that combines extensive primary research, through in-depth interactions with industry experts, stakeholders, and key opinion leaders, with rigorously validated secondary data sources. This integrated approach ensures a high level of accuracy, credibility, and consistency in its market intelligence. Supported by deep sectoral expertise and a team of experienced analysts, MarkNtel Advisors delivers actionable insights that enable businesses, investors, and decision-makers to make well-informed strategic decisions. By continuously monitoring evolving market dynamics, the firm helps clients effectively navigate complex industry landscapes and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

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