Global Silicon-Based Anode Battery Market Size Is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion By End of 2031

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent breakthrough in technology has experts saying that new heights are soon to be in sight for Lithium-ion battery performance. Batteries made with silicon instead of graphite — the commonly used material in battery anodes today — have been shown to enable significantly higher energy density and faster charging. A report from Transparence Market Research projected that the global silicon-based anode market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 69.9% through 2031 and reach us$ 3.4 Billion by the end of 2031. Also a recent report on CNBC said that: "Silicon anode has 10 times higher energy density than graphite," according to CEO Kang Sun of Amprius Technologies, one of the companies working on the technology. "We've demonstrated that we can charge to 80 percent in under six minutes," added Jon Bornstein, the company's chief operating officer. Amprius is already working with Airbus, the U.S. Army, AeroVironment and BAE Systems on early iterations of its silicon-anode batteries. Sila Nanotechnologies, which was started by a group of ex-Tesla battery engineers, is also working on silicon-anode technology. The company has been in the market since 2021 with its Titan Silicon product used in the Whoop fitness tracker. It is now scaling into automotive production. "Our first automotive customer is going to be Mercedes," CEO and co-founder Gene Berdichevsky said. "They announced a supply agreement with us to put us in their electric vehicles and they're going to start with the iconic G Wagon." Active defense stocks in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX), Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP), FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS).

Porsche also plans to use silicon-anode technology in its vehicles, and has invested in Washington state-based Group14 Technologies. "The head of R&D for Porsche ... said, at Porsche, the soul of the vehicle has been the engine and the transmission ... they believe the next soul of the vehicle is going to be the battery cell," Group14 CEO and co-founder Rick Luebbe said. All three companies have announced plans to build domestic gigawatt-hour scale manufacturing facilities in the next few years. Funding support has come from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of President Biden's infrastructure bill to boost America's battery supply chains and production."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) and Amprius Technologies Form Strategic Partnership for Advanced Battery Packs - KULR ONE Space and KULR ONE Guardian Platforms to Integrate Amprius Silicon Anode SA10 Cells - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in safe and high performance energy storage solutions, today announced a leap forward in battery technology tailored for defense and space applications as KULR Technology Group and Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) officially announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration heralds the integration of Amprius' innovative high performance cylindrical cell into KULR ONE Space and Guardian battery architectures, renowned for their high reliability and robust safety protection, for aerospace and military applications. At the heart of this partnership is Amprius' silicon-anode SA10 cells, which are set to provide a tactical edge through superior energy density and discharge capability. The incorporation of these cells into KULR ONE Space & Guardian reference designs will ensure a propagation-resistant structure, equipped with the necessary safety measures to meet stringent specifications for defense and space operations.

KULR Technology Group is poised to incorporate these cutting-edge cells into forthcoming standard battery models like the BB 2590 and into commercialized variations of the KULR ONE Space 100 to 400 Wh variations, harnessing our NASA-certified screening practices, or similar, to bolster safety. This crucial step meets a fundamental requirement for battery packs destined for crewed space flights, in compliance with the NASA JSC 20793 standard and for next generation military battery packs required to satisfy extensive environmental testing requirements such as MIL-STD-810H. Working jointly with Amprius and NASA, KULR is committed to securing the essential approvals for the SA10's use in battery packs for these vital missions and applications.

A recent collaborative report by the World Economic Forum and consultancy firm McKinsey & Company highlights the potential of the global space economy to address major industry and societal issues. The report forecasts that by 2035 the sector's valuation could reach $1.8 trillion, putting it on par with the influential semiconductor industry. The study envisions space technologies becoming as integral to daily life as semiconductors are currently, driven primarily by advancements in communications positioning, navigation and timing, and Earth observation services.

KULR CEO Michael Mo remarked, "The innovation encapsulated within the SA10 cell, and the agility demonstrated by Amprius align seamlessly with our commitment to serving high reliability sectors. This is an ideal strategic partnership for our KULR ONE platform utilizing their high energy density cell. Together, we are positioned to exceed the expectations of our mission-critical customers."

Amprius Technologies' CEO Dr. Kang Sun praised the alliance, stating, "KULR's unwavering dedication to safety and innovation, coupled with their ability to rapidly produce prototypes, is indispensable. KULR's adoption of Amprius' industry-leading cell based on the SiCore™ product line not only allows us to enter new markets with cutting-edge technology, but it also propels ongoing development for future demands."

This strategic partnership sets a new standard for battery solutions in high-stakes environments, reflecting both companies' visions for a safer, more efficient future. The integration of Amprius' SA10 cells into KULR's battery packs is poised to revolutionize the landscape of power sources for the defense and aerospace sectors, offering unprecedented reliability and safety. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/

In other defense industry developments of note:

