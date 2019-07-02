Global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Valued at $12069.51 Million US$ in 2019 and Will Reach $16341.96 Million US$ by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5.18% Between 2019-2025 - Valuates Reports
02 Jul, 2019, 14:00 BST
BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGINT, or signals intelligence, is intelligence gathered from communications, electronics, or foreign instrumentation.
Factors such as the growing defense budget of major countries around the world, modernization or replacement of aging defense system, and increasing terrorism activities, are driving the growth of the SIGINT market.
The global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $16341.96 million by 2025 from $12069.51 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2019 to 2025.
Featured Companies
- BAE Systems
- Northrop Grumman
- L3 Technologies
- Thales
- Raytheon
- Rohde Schwarz
- Elbit Systems
- LockHeed Martin
- Harris
- General Dynamics
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- Saab AB
- Boeing Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- ELINT
- COMINT
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Airborne
- Naval
- Ground
- Space
- Cyber
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
- Rest of World
