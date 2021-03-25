Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Benefit from the Development of New Biopharmaceuticals, Cross Promotion amongst Companies to Further Drive up Demand in the Market, TMR

- The development of new biopharmaceuticals is estimated to boost the global short bowel syndrome market

- A key factor likely to influence the integrity of companies working together in the global short bowel syndrome market is cross promotion

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global short bowel syndrome market is expected to expand due to the trend of introducing better biopharmaceuticals. For example, Huons, a pharmaceutical product manufacturer, has teamed up with Genexine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to produce new biopharmaceuticals. Firms in the global short bowel syndrome market are working on improving their effectiveness in order to develop new options for treatment for GLP-2 drugs and growth hormone. Because short bowel syndrome is a rare disease, FDA grants are allowing companies to develop orphan drugs.

Another factor that is likely to boost the reputation of businesses working together in the global short bowel syndrome market is cross promotion. The growing demand for biobetter drugs and therapeutic drugs for uncommon illnesses is another key factor likely to influence market growth in the years to come. To support the biopharmaceutical sector, companies are expanding their research efforts in immunotherapeutic drugs.

The global short bowel syndrome market was worth around US$ 564 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to rise at 27% CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2027. The market is being driven by a rise in acceptance and understanding of the treatments for short bowel syndrome.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increased Research and Development Activities to Improve GLP-2 Drugs

GLP-2 drugs have been improved as a result of ongoing research and development. Drug discovery efforts for the diagnosis and treatment of short bowel syndrome are growing amongst firms in the short bowel syndrome market. For example, in March 2019, Theracon AG, a global biotechnology company, declared that interim findings from its continuing phase II clinical study pertaining to apraglutide, a next-generation GLP-2 drug for the purpose of treatment of short bowel syndrome, would be released. GLP-2 drugs are becoming more widely used as a result of their benefits in minimising the burden of malnutrition and dehydration in patients and it opens up new possibilities. Another factor likely to drive the global short bowel syndrome market over the forecast period is enhanced patient satisfaction.

With the assistance of comprehensive preclinical optimization and characterization, firms in the global short bowel syndrome market are expanding production capacities in the formulation of synthetic GLP-2 analogues. They're attending academic forums to showcase new product innovations, which helps to boost the company's reputation in the global market for short bowel syndrome. To meet the increasing demand for options of treatment that enhance intestinal absorption, companies are developing readymade liquid formulations of GLP-2 analogue.

Presence of Strong Pipeline Drugs for Treating the Syndrome to Support Market Growth

In the coming years, powerful pipeline drugs for short bowel syndrome are expected to provide enormous growth opportunities for the market. Glepaglutide (ZP1848), a long-acting GLP-2 analogue for short bowel syndrome, is in phase III clinical trials, with findings anticipated in 2021. The global short bowel syndrome market is likely to be driven by the presence of pipeline drugs for the condition. Many first drugs that are safe and effective for patients with short bowel syndrome are in late-stage clinical development. Because these drugs are more effective than their existing counterparts, the short bowel syndrome market is projected to expand rapidly once they are released.

Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Growth Drivers

Pre-marketing tactics utilized by players in the global short bowel syndrome market to raise awareness about the condition and its treatment options are likely to add to the growth of the market in North America .

. Rising demand for biobetter drugs and therapeutic drugs for rare conditions is likely to propel growth of the market. To strengthen the biopharmaceutical business, manufacturers are expanding their research efforts in immunotherapeutic drugs.

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Key Competitors

GLyPharma Therapeutic, Inc. (Pfizer Inc.)

Zealand Pharma A/S

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Shire plc (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Naia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sancilio & Company, Inc.

