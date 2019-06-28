Global Service Provider Program launched in Jing'an District, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Service Provider Program, aiming at unifying and cultivating high-end global service agencies, was launched in Jing'an, a downtown district of Shanghai on June 10, according to Shanghai Jing'an District Development and Reform Commission.

The program is not only a strategic measure taken to push its service industry towards the high-end and international development, but also an important action to improve "Shanghai Service".

Through the program, Jing'an hopes to build a high-end service industry clustering, which is capable of allocating resource worldwide. As planned, the program would serve as a functional platform, focusing both domestic and international market and linking up these two markets.

The goal of Global Service Provider Program, is to improve the core competitiveness, investment attraction, influence radiation and functional capacity of Jing'an, making it the symbolic area of service quality and economic development of Shanghai, a desirable place for both overseas companies in China and local companies aiming to become global.

In order to bring about such a goal and vision, Jing'an will vigorously facilitate high-level global service institutions, develop professional high-end service economy, enhance the economic radiation linking the global network, build a comprehensive opening structure, optimize the international first-class government service environment, and build an international charming city with excellent quality.

SOURCE Shanghai Jing'an District Development and Reform Commission