Global Satellite Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components Market to Reach $4.12 Billion by 2032, Suggests BIS Research Report

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Satellite Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $4.12 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 1.21%.

The global space economy has been rapidly growing owing to the increasing demand for satellite-based connectivity services across different applications such as communication, navigation, Earth observation, and many others.

With the increasing popularity of small satellites that operate in low Earth orbit (LEO) for three to five years, space vehicles require less degree of validated components and are manufactured with commercially off-the-shelf (COTS) available components.

The detailed study is a compilation of 62 market data tables and 25 figures spread through 147 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Satellite Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Components Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are a few demand drivers for the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market:

Technological expansion in electronic components and associated devices for IoT-enabled services

Increasing usage of commercial-off-the-shelf components

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Evolution of standardized satellite and subsystem platform

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Arunkumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "With small satellite serial production picking up, the demand for subsystems and components is rising as assembly units This will result in the enhancement and commoditization of components previously developed for non-space applications, which will subsequently lead to the standardization of the small-satellite manufacturing process where the components and subsystems of those who can promise large volume delivery will start gaining prominence (besides the expectation of those products to deliver space-grade performance)."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players that lead the market include established players of commercial-off-the-shelf components for satellites, constituting 80% of the presence in the market. Other players include start-up entities that account for approximately 20% of the presence in the market.

Some prominent players in this market are:

Company Type 1: Satellite Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components Manufacturers

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Mercury System, Inc.

Data Device Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright

Honeywell International

ST Microelectronics

Others

Company Type 2: Primary and Secondary Manufacturers

GSI Technology, Inc.

Texas Instrument

Micropac Industries

Company Type 3: Others

Vorago Technologies

Analog Device, Inc.

Exxelia

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the trends in the global satellite cots components market, and how is the market expected to grow over the forecast timeline (2022-2032)?

Which region is expected to lead the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market by 2032?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key participants in the market?

