Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $3975.0 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the Forecast Timeframe 2019-2026 [226-Pages] | Published by Research Dive

The global sarcopenia treatment market is predicted to witness progressive growth by 2026, due to the increasing research and development activities to develop effective therapies. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be dominant.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Sarcopenia Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Protein Supplement, Vitamin D and Calcium Supplement, and Vitamin B 12 Supplement), and By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Channels, and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

According to the report, the global sarcopenia treatment market is envisioned to garner a revenue of $3975.0 million and rise at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2019-2026.

Dynamics of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market

With the increasing investment in the research and development activities by the leading market players to develop novel therapies, the sarcopenia treatment market is projected to experience exponential growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing initiatives taken by governments and private organizations for the development of effective therapies for sarcopenia are expected to upsurge the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the lack of awareness among the geriatric population about the diagnosis and treatment of sarcopenia may hinder the growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Access a Comprehensive PDF Sample of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Segments of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region.

By treatment type, the protein supplement sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and accounted for the highest revenue in 2018.

By distribution channel, the hospitals sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and generated the maximum revenue in 2018.

By region, the North America region of the sarcopenia treatment market is expected to dominate the market and generated the largest share of the market in 2018.

Broader Insights Pertaining of the specific Segments or Regions of Sarcopenia Treatment Market & Avail of Amazing Discount

Key Players of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market

The major players of the sarcopenia treatment market include

Nestlé S.A. GlaxoSmithKline plc Eli Lilly and Company Radius Health Inc. Cadila Healthcare Ltd Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. Abbott Laboratories Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Sanofi S.A.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, and partnerships and collaborations to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2022, Sirana Pharma, a biotechnology company intended to develop therapies for unmet medical needs in musculoskeletal diseases, announced its collaboration with Pfizer Inc., an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to identify and validate a novel treatment concept for rare and debilitating bone diseases.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Speak with an Analyst or Schedule a Call to get Post COVID-19 Impact on Sarcopenia Treatment Market

More about Sarcopenia Treatment Market:

Some Trending Article Links:

The global nephrology drugs market was valued at $13,723.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $21,454.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0%

The global gene synthesis market size is predicted to garner $42,14,890.1 thousand in the 2021–2028 timeframe, growing from $11,10,000.0 thousand in 2020, at a healthy CAGR of 18.5%

The global Lyme disease treatment market size is estimated to generate a revenue of $ 1,062,794.78 thousand by 2028, increasing from $619,692.31 thousand in 2020, at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.50%

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive