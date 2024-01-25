Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market to Reach US$ 1,525.1 Million by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 13.6% | Report by CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --.CoherentMI published a report, titled, Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market was valued at US$ 625.3 Million in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,525.1 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.6% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The rising prevalence of sacroiliac joint dysfunction is one of the key drivers fueling the growth of the Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market. Sacroiliac joint dysfunction is a condition characterized by pain in the sacroiliac joint, located at the base of the spine. This condition often goes undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to a significant patient population seeking treatment options. The increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of sacroiliac joint fusion surgeries is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques and the availability of advanced implant materials are also contributing to market growth.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 13.60 % Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players SI-BONE, Medtronic, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Xtant Medical, Life Spine and Among Others Segments Covered By Product Type, By Indication, By End Users, By Geography Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of sacroiliac joint disorders

• Strong efficacy of minimally invasive SI joint fusion procedures

• Advancements in device designs and surgical techniques

• Favorable reimbursement framework Restraints & Challenges • High costs and unfavorable reimbursement policies

• Availability of traditional conservative therapies

• Risk of post-surgical complications

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of degenerative sacroiliitis and advancements in surgical techniques and technologies.

On the basis of product type, the minimally invasive SI joint fusion devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to their benefits such as less post-operative pain and faster recovery. These devices are widely adopted by healthcare professionals, driving their dominance in the market.

On the basis of indication, degenerative sacroiliitis is expected to dominate the market. Due to factors such as the aging population and increasing cases of osteoarthritis, the prevalence of degenerative sacroiliitis is rising, leading to a higher demand for sacroiliac joint fusion devices.

In terms of end users, hospitals are expected to hold a dominant position in the market. Hospitals have well-established infrastructures and experienced healthcare professionals who perform sacroiliac joint fusion procedures. This dominance can be attributed to the high patient footfall and broader access to healthcare facilities.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of degenerative sacroiliitis in this region and the presence of key market players. North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and advanced surgical techniques, contributing to its dominant position in the market.

Key players operating in the Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market include SI-BONE, Medtronic, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Xtant Medical, Life Spine, Globus Medical, CoreLink, Orthofix, Zyga Technology, Alphatec Spine, Integra LifeSciences, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, and RTI Surgical. These key players focus on product innovations and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position and cater to the increasing demand for sacroiliac joint fusion devices globally.

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market is the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion surgeries offer numerous advantages over traditional open surgeries, such as smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery time, and lower risk of complications. As a result, an increasing number of healthcare providers and patients are opting for minimally invasive procedures, thus driving market growth.

Another prominent trend in the Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market is the development of novel implant materials. Recent advancements in materials science have led to the introduction of bioresorbable implants that promote bone healing and gradually dissolve over time. These implants eliminate the need for removal surgeries and offer improved patient outcomes. The adoption of such innovative implant materials is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Recent development:

In March 2022 , Life Spine introduced the SImpact SI Joint Fixation System, a sacroiliac joint fusion system with integrated compression and stabilization capabilities.

, Life Spine introduced the SImpact SI Joint Fixation System, a sacroiliac joint fusion system with integrated compression and stabilization capabilities. In September 2021 , PainTEQ has been awarded three U.S. patients for a novel Sacroiliac joint surgery.

Read complete market research report, "Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Prevalence of Degenerative Sacroiliitis

The first market opportunity in the Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market is the increasing prevalence of degenerative sacroiliitis. Sacroiliitis refers to the inflammation of the sacroiliac joint, which is commonly caused by degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis. According to research, the prevalence of degenerative sacroiliitis is rising, primarily due to the aging population and the increasing cases of osteoarthritis.

As a result, there is a growing demand for sacroiliac joint fusion devices to treat degenerative sacroiliitis. Minimally invasive SI joint fusion devices are dominating this segment, mainly because they offer less post-operative pain, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes. These devices are widely adopted by healthcare professionals, contributing to their dominant position in the market.

Advancements in Surgical Techniques and Technologies

The second market opportunity is the advancements in surgical techniques and technologies in the field of sacroiliac joint fusion. With continuous technological advancements, surgical procedures for sacroiliac joint fusion have become more advanced and precise. These advancements include the development of arthrodesis devices, allografts, screws, plates, and other devices that aid in achieving better surgical outcomes.

Healthcare professionals are increasingly adopting these advanced surgical techniques and technologies to improve patient care and outcomes. As a result, the demand for these devices and technologies is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This market opportunity presents growth prospects for key market players to innovate and develop more advanced and efficient sacroiliac joint fusion devices.

Global Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion Devices Open Surgery SI Joint Fusion Devices Arthrodesis Devices Allografts Screws Plates Others (Nails, Rods, etc.)

By Indication Degenerative Sacroiliitis Sacral Disruption Others (Failed Back Surgery, Trauma, Infection, etc.)

By End Users Hospitals ASCs Specialty Clinics Others (Research, Academic Institutes, etc.)

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East Africa



