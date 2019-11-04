Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 20.3% Between 2019 and 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION OVERVIEW

Improving core business through RPA makes it possible for a company to streamline business and IT operations. In addition, it is expected that its ability to learn the countless skills without human intervention when executing prescribed functions efficiently and scaling up or down to meet demand would increase demand for RPA.

"The global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% between 2019 and 2025."

Robotic process automation is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows employees to configure and program a computer software or a robot to interpret exciting application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems.

This report analyzes the market size (value and volume) of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by players, countries, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018 and forecast data for 2019-2025

REGION WISE MARKET TRENDS

Due to high technology development and the involvement of developed countries, North America accounts for the largest share in the market for robotic process automation.

accounts for the largest share in the market for robotic process automation. Europe is one of the leading players on the robotic process automation market. Countries like the U.K., Germany and Italy , due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry are the major contributors to market growth.

is one of the leading players on the robotic process automation market. Countries like the U.K., and , due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry are the major contributors to market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge during the forecast period as the fastest growing market. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic goods compels manufacturers to implement in the manufacturing process a cost-effective technology.

FEATURED COMPANY

Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

Blue Prism (U.K.)

Celaton Ltd (U.K.)

Ipsoft (U.S.)

Nice Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) Pegasystems (U.S.)

Redwood Software (U.S.)

Uipath ( Romania )

) Verint (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Others

By the product type, the RPA market is primarily split into

Automated Solution

Decision Support And Management Solution

Interaction Solution

By the end users/application, the RPA market covers the following segments

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Travel

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-user industries

Available Customizations

Further breakdown of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market on the basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

