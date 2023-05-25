Global Risk Clinic and StarCompliance Form Partnership Providing a Strategic Combination of Advisory and Technology Offerings

The partnership combines global thought leadership of governance risk and Best-In-Class Compliance Solutions

YORK, United Kingdom, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announced today its partnership with Global Risk Clinic (GRC), a Copenhagen based Governance, Risk and Compliance advisory consultancy aimed at providing value added services to multiple industries around the globe. The partnership will automate the wide range of critical, day-to-day processes, streamline workflows, increase efficiencies, and reduce exposure and risk.

The partnership with GRC and StarCompliance provides a strategic combination of advisory and technology, by integrating global thought leadership on Governance Risk and Compliance with best-in-class technology. Together, they provide the scalable solutions their clients need to ensure regulatory requirements are met and their businesses and employees are protected.

GRC maintains a global footprint, especially, in the banking and financial industry offering products and services that range from governance risk and compliance certification and training as well as advisory services across all areas of Governance, Risk and Compliance, including cyber security and AI risk management.

"This strategic partnership with Star will enable us to build on our services to provide an end-to-end solution for our clients, as well as attract new organizations to our products and services," said Michael Jenson, CEO at GRC.

"There is a tremendous amount of synergy between our two companies," said Steve Schott, Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships at Star. "We look forward to working with GRC to revolutionize the ways that risk and compliance management will change the way businesses operate and exceed business objectives."

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services. Its new License & Registration software will include enterprise reporting capabilities, with improved progress and time tracking. All this critical data will be hosted in a single location and accessed through a user interface focused on intuitive use and efficient workflows.

About GRC

Global Risk Clinic is your trusted, mindful, and innovative advisory partner and educator in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). We provide measurable value and training to predominately financial institutions globally. Our dynamic team of experts deliver tailored, immediate, and effective cost saving solutions and training for clients. Utilizing our full life cycle GRC methodology, we ensure clients achieve strategic objectives. https://globalriskclinic.com/

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

SOURCE StarCompliance