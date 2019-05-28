Global Rice Market Report Provides Historic Data, Current Market Situation, and Future Outlook by 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Rice Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rice is an edible starchy cereal grain, a staple food consumed by half of the population across the globe. It is a seed of a grass species Oryza Glaberrima (African rice) or Oryza Sativa (Asian rice). The rice consists of 12 minerals and vitamins, which are necessary for daily growth of body and mind.

Rising technological innovations to raise yields and expansion of cropped area are the factors playing a major role in the growth of overall market. However, adverse effects of pesticides on rice crops may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Rice Market is segmented based on type, species, distribution channel, and countries.

There are two main types of rice trade based on fragrant rice and non-fragrant rice that could be explored in the forecast period. Fragrant rice sector comprises Basmati and Jasmine. Whereas, Non-fragrant rice sector comprises Glutinous and Parboiled. Non-fragrant rice mainly parboiled and white rice are exported to African and Middle Eastern countries by India and Thailand.

Brown, white, and other species of rice could be explored in the forecast period. There are several distribution channels available across the globe such as retail, local mills, supermarkets & hypermarkets, white rice stores, online stores, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Top countries with a high demand for Rice Market are Malaysia, China, India, Senegal, Nigeria, Iraq, Philippines, Bangladesh, European Union, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Download PDF to know more details about "Rice Market" Report 2022.

India accounts for the significant market share of Rice and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high production of rice in the country. Also, India is a major exporter of Basmati rice across the globe. The key countries importing rice from India are Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. China also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. China is the second largest region with significant market share. It is the major importer of rice across the globe, as growing consumption of rice in the nation. Wherein, Pakistan and Thailand are the key exporters to China.

The key players of Rice Market are KRBL, Riceland Foods Inc., Kohinoor Foods Ltd, V.A.P Foods Ltd., McCormick & Company, Gulf Rice Milling, Asia Golden Rice, REI AGRO Limited, Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd, and Kohinoor. These market players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The industry report package Global Rice Market to 2022 - Market Size, Development, Top 10 Countries, and Forecasts offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, and future outlook for rice in the world and in the top 10 global countries. Along with a global rice market report the package includes country reports from the following countries:

China, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam

The reports include historic market data from 2011 to 2017 and forecasts until 2022 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

Access 10 page research report with TOC on "Global Rice Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-rice-market-to-2022

Market Segmentation:

The product segments discussed in the data reports include:

Broken rice

Husked brown rice

Semi-milled/wholly milled rice

The latest market data for this research include:

Overall rice market size, 2011-2022

Rice market size by product segment, 2011-2022

Growth rates of the overall rice market and different product segments, 2011-2022

Shares of different product segments of the overall rice market, 2011, 2017 and 2022

The reports help answering the following questions:

What is the current size of the rice market in the world and in the top 10 global countries?

How is the rice market divided into different product segments?

How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

What is the market potential compared to other countries?

Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:

Gain an outlook of the historic development, current market situation, and future outlook of the rice market in the world and in the top 10 global countries to 2022

Track industry development and identify market opportunities

Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects

Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in the report. The market data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations, internal reports, etc.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.